AEW Dark Preview: 9 matches announced, The Gunn Club in action, Fuego del Sol to settle an ongoing feud? Former WWE/NXT star faces a fan favorite (February 08, 2022)

AEW Dark will yet again air tonight via the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. Although the match card has been brought down to only nine bouts this week, fans will still get to see a host of familiar faces.

The Gunn Club's Austin and Colten will be in action tonight. The pair continue to look for victories before an eventual face-off against Jurassic Express. Fuego del Sol is also set to face an ongoing foe tonight. The young star has become a staple of Dark due to his ongoing presence.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

Keep reading as we unfold the match-card and the competitors for tonight's AEW Dark.

AEW Dark Opening Match: Aaron Solo vs Wheeler Yuta

The show's opener has been advertised separately and, as such, fans can expect a slobber knocker. The young Wheeler Yuta has been wrestling quite often on Dynamite and Rampage in recent months. Under the tutalage of Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends, Yuta could be set for a massive push.

Solo is likely to be the next wrestler defeated by Yuta, unless QT Marshall and the other Factory members step in.

Midway four matches following the show opener

Following the show-opener, Anna Jay of the Dark Order will take on newcomer Kaci Lennox. Lennox has wrestled in IMPACT Wrestling in the past, but this might not be enough to best the "Queen-Slayer".

Anthony Ogogo takes on Tony Vinceta of the Nightmare Factory. The Guvnor continues to face off against members of the Rhodes brothers' wrestling school. Could this lead to another angle once Ogogo returns to Dynamite?

The Gunn Club face off against Action Wrestling tag team Lian Gray and Adrian Alanis. Gray and Alanis have wrestled on Dark in the past, but the Gunn Club have only been defeated once as a team.

Finally, Julia Hart will face off against fellow cheerleader Kelsey Heather. Will Hart's eye injury result in her taking a defeat against her peer?

Match card for the four bouts following this week's AEW Dark opener:

Anna Jay vs. Kaci Lennox

Anthony Ogogo vs. Tony Vincita

Gunn Club (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis

Julia Hart vs. Kelsey Heather

Final four matches of AEW Dark

Dark's final four matches aim to end the show on a high.

Fan favorite Lee Moriarty takes on former WWE/NXT star Anthony Henry (FKA: Asher Hale).

Mercedes Martinez takes on Queen Aminata, but can the star step into a ring without Thunder Rosa looking for revenge?

Powerhouse Hobbs steps into the ring to face newcomer Gus De La Vega. Hobbs will likely teach De La Vega how wrestlers in AEW step into the ring.

In the main event, Fuego Del Sol will face fellow Luchadore Serpentico. The two have had a back and forth for quite some time and Serpentico aims to end the feud once and for all.

Match card for the final four bouts of this week's AEW Dark

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Gus De La Vega

Mercedes Martinez vs. Queen Aminata

Lee Moriarty vs. Anthony Henry

Fuego Del Sol vs. Serpentico

Also Read Article Continues below

A WWE Hall of Famer believes that MJF was the best heel of 2021. More details here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande