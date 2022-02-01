AEW Dark Preview: 12 matches announced, featuring Lance Archer, Anthony Ogogo, and former WWE stars (February 1, 2022)

AEW Dark is set to air tonight via the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. The match card will feature a whopping 12 bouts, featuring some of the best on the roster.

Lance Archer's rampage continues on AEW Dark as the No. 1 world title contender burns his way to Hangman Adam Page. Anthony Ogogo also faces off against a familiar face this week. Dark has always been a platform for Indie wrestlers to showcase their talent, and with a stacked card, the show aims to hype fans up going into Dynamite.

AEW Dark - Opening four matches:

2point0 face off against upcoming talents Ish and Kidd Bandit. Joey Janela will wrestle fan favorite Lee Moriarty as Janela continues to dominate on Dark. Will the Bad Boy take down the Taiga Style master, or will Moriarty prevail? Lance Archer also takes on newcomer Jordan Costa.

Match card for the opening four bouts:

2point0 (Jeff Parker & Matt Lee) vs. Kidd Bandit & Ish

Joey Janela vs. Lee Moriarty

The Factory (Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo) vs. Cam Stewart & Dante Casanova

Lance Archer vs. Jordan Costa

AEW Dark - Additional four matches:

Anthony Ogogo will face AEW Dark regular Marcus Kross. Kross has been making appearances on the show since 2021 and has yet to pick up a singles win.

Dante Martin and Matt Sydal have teamed up once again. The two will face one of the biggest tag teams on the roster: Bear Country.

Match card for the additional four bouts on this week's Dark:

Anthony Ogogo vs. Marcus Kross

Marina Shafir vs. Reka Tehaka

Kiera Hogan vs. Mazzerati

Dante Martin & Matt Sydal vs. Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder)

AEW Dark - Final four matches:

Dark Order's Alan "5" Angels and Pres10 Vance take on former WWE star Ariya Daivari and Invictus Khash. This could end up being a grueling contest.

QT Marshall of The Factory takes on the half-Samoan half-Puerto Rican Toa Liona. Marshall is always looking for weaker opponents, but Liona could prove to be a significant challenge. The latter, however, is relatively new to professional wrestling, and Marshall's experience might give him the win. Tony Nese battles Zack Clayton in a contest that aims to push the former WWE star to his limits.

Match card for the final four bouts:

Dark Order's Alan "5" Angels & 10 vs. Ariya Daivari & Invictus Khash

Angelica Risk vs. Penelope Ford

The Factory's QT Marshall vs. Toa Liona

Tony Nese vs. Zack Clayton

Are you looking forward to any of the matches for this week's AEW Dark? Let us know in the comments section below.

