AEW Dark Results: Top heel sends message to Darby Allin, referees forced to break up main event fight

Welcome to the coverage of the 108th episode of AEW Dark. This week's show featured eight matches with some angles contributing to the build towards AEW Dynamite.

Jade Cargill and Leyla Hirsch were in action in separate matches ahead of their clash on AEW Dynamite. A top heel sent a message to Darby Allin, and the issues between Hardy Family Office and Best Friends unfolded in a six-man tag team match.

Butcher and Blade opened the show while the Bunny ambushed Dark Order's, Anna Jay. Without any delay, let's jump into the results for AEW Dark.

Butcher and The Blade (w/Bunny) vs. Rosario Grillo and Hunter Knott on AEW Dark

Butcher and Blade immediately attacked their opponents before the match got started. They isolated Grillo in the ring and took him down with a shoulder tackle.

Butcher and Hunter got the match started as the Hardy Family Office member overpowered his opponent before tagging in Blade. The Blade dropped Hunter with a flatliner before his partner tagged in. They dropped Hunter with a double suplex for the win.

Result: Butcher and The Blade def. Rosario Grillo and Hunter Knott

Grade: D

Anna Jay vs. Ashley D'Amboise on AEW Dark

The Dark Order member got into an early side headlock and dropped Ashley with a Northern Lights suplex. Jay clubbed Ashley in the corner before striking her with a huge kick. Anna Jay locked in the Queenslayer for the win.

Result: Anna Jay def. Ashley D'Amboise

Grade: D

After the match, Bunny attacked Anna Jay, but Tay Conti made the save.

Erik and Andrew Lockhart vs. 2point0 (w/Daniel Garcia) on AEW Dark

The Lockhart brothers made their AEW debut. Matt Lee and Erik got us underway. Lee immediately dropped him with a suplex and tagged in his partner as the two wore down Erik with double team moves. Parker dropped Erik with a backbreaker before tagging in Lee, who hit another backbreaker.

Parker tagged back in and stomped on Erik, but the AEW debutant made a hot tag to his brother, who unloaded on Parker. Lee got a blind tag, and 2point0 hit the Two for the Show for the win.

Result: 2point0 def. Lockhart Brothers

Grade: C-

