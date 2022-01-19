AEW Dark Results: Adam Cole in action; ex-WWE star wrestles his first match after nearly three months (January 18th, 2022)

This week's AEW Dark featured as many as 11 matches, which enthralled wrestling fans from start to finish.

The show kicked off with none other than fan-favorite Adam Cole, who attempted to keep his undefeated streak in singles action alive.

Now, without further ado, let's dive straight into the action.

Adam Cole vs. Kaun on AEW Dark

AEW's Adam Cole received a massive pop as he marched down to the ring for his singles match against Kaun tonight. The former WWE Superstar applied a side headlock to gain an early advantage, but the two men ended up hitting one another with a shoulder tackle.

Cole tried for a waist lock, but Kaun reversed it with a takedown. The Panama City Play then hit a big boot on his opponent to send him off the apron. Cole brought the fight outside the ring and pushed Kaun's face into the steel ring post.

He then delivered a neck breaker to Kaun, who later executed multiple lariats, followed by numerous splashes across the ring. Kaun hit a big boot on the side of Cole's head to send him crashing outside the ring.

Cole delivered an elbow to his opponent's face back in the ring. However, Kaun caught the 32-year-old star with a gutbuster for a two-count. Adam Cole hit an Enzuigiri and tried for a superkick, but Kaun locked him in with a single-leg crab submission.

The former WWE Superstar made a quicker comeback as he delivered another Enzuigiri and then a superkick for a two-count. Kaun responded with a Belly to Back suplex. Soon after, Adam Cole hit a series of superkicks and The Boom to pick up the victory.

Result: Adam Cole def. Kaun

Grade: B

After the match, the former NXT Champion grabbed the mic and put Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander on notice ahead of their mixed tag team match this week.

The Gunn Club (w/Billy Gunn) vs. Bison XL and Larintiz X on AEW Dark

Austin ambushed Larintiz after Colten distracted his opponent to begin the match-up. Colten tagged in and sent Larintiz straight into the turnbuckles, followed by a right-arm lariat. Austin then came in and applied a headlock on his opponent.

But Larintiz somehow freed himself and hit a codebreaker on Austin. Larintiz tagged Bison as the latter dominated The Gunn Club with multiple clotheslines. However, Colten quickly recovered and dropped the big man with a Belly to Back Slam.

Austin and Colten then hit their finishing Neckbreaker Powerbomb maneuver for the win.

Result: Austin and Colten Gunn def. Bison XL and Larintiz X

Grade: C

Leyla Hirsch vs. Katalina Perez on AEW Dark

The two women started the match with a collar and elbow tie-up. Leyla soon applied a waist lock takedown, followed by a toe and ankle lock. Katalina tried to break the hold, but Leyla dropped her opponent with a Gutwrench Suplex.

Katalina executed a combination of Backstabber and Senton for a two-count, berating Leyla across the ring. But the latter quickly charged Katalina with knees and a dropkick in the corner. Both women exchanged elbow strikes as Leyla Hirsch countered with a German suplex. She then landed with a running knee on her opponent's jaw to pick up the victory.

Result: Leyla Hirsch def. Katalina Perez

Grade: C

Lance Archer vs. Liam Cross on AEW Dark

Lance Archer ran straight into Liam Cross with a Body Block before the match started. The Murderhawk Monster then tossed his opponent across the canvas and followed it up with a lariat.

Archer delivered overhand chops to Cross' chest, dropping his opponent with The Blackout and The EBD Claw simultaneously to pick up a quick win.

Result: Lance Archer def. Liam Cross

Grade: C

