AEW Dark Results - CM Punk appears after main event, Jade Cargill destroys Seth Rollins' student, Tony Khan's special announcement, and more (4th September 2021)

AEW aired a special Saturday night edition of Dark ahead of All Out, with the card featuring eleven matches and a surprise CM Punk appearance.

Taz, Excalibur, and Ricky Starks were at the commentary table to welcome fans to episode #106, which kicked off with a tag team match.

A special Saturday night #AEWDark starts NOW: https://t.co/ljLGbpUlno



See @CMPunk's first appearance on AEW Dark tonight before his first match in 7 years tomorrow against @DarbyAllin at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/6UU9u6x212 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2021

2point0 (w/ Daniel Garcia) vs. Rosario Grillo & Hunter Knott on AEW Dark

We get a taste of #2point0 in tag team action with @GarciaWrestling by their side - Watch a special Saturday #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/ljLGbpUlno pic.twitter.com/M743kC5GI7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2021

Matt Lee got the match underway against Rosario Grillo with a deep arm drag. Lee showcased his strong fundamentals in the ring by outwrestling his opponent in the early goings. He blocked a sunset flip and stomped Grillo in the face.

Hunter Knott got the tag, and so did Jeff Parker, who came in with a few haymakers. 2point0 delivered the 'sweet taste' combination move on Knott before setting the stage for the 'Two for the Show' finisher. Parker and Lee continued their impressive run of showings with another dominant win.

Result: 2point0 def. Rosario Grillo & Hunter Knott on AEW Dark

Grade: C

Garcia jumped in with his partners and unleashed a post-match attack on Hunter Knott. Garcia put Knott to sleep with a rear-naked choke while 2point0 took care of Grillo.

Vickie Guerrero and Nyla Rose cut a backstage promo ahead of the Casino Battle Royale at All Out.

.@NylaRoseBeast won the 2019 Casino Battle Royale and plans to win it again this Sunday at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV to earn an #AEW Women’s World Title shot.



Watch a special Saturday #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/ljLGbpUlno pic.twitter.com/4CrDZVKZoa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2021

Wheeler Yuta (w/ Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy) vs. Baron Black on AEW Dark

AEW Dark regular Baron Black returned to the show after a brief absence and started the match well with a wrist lock. Black was still winless in AEW with a 0-15 record.

Yuta baited Baron into a dropkick and continued the onslaught with an elbow strike in the corner. Black reversed a top-rope move and drove his knees into Yuta's back.

Black had Wheeler in a wrong spot as he got a 2-count with an exploder suplex. Yuta reversed the Manhattan drop, faked a dive, and landed a shotgun dropkick from the top.

Black still had life in him as he created some space with an elbow shot. Yuta got back with a German release suplex and running chop in the corner.

Black got a little overzealous and got caught in Wheeler Yuta's seatbelt pinfall lock for the 3-count.

#BestFriends giving the people what they want after @WheelerYuta's win! They team up with #JurassicExpress tomorrow vs the #HFO on the #AEWAllOut Buy-In at 7 pm Eastern streaming on #AEW’s official YouTube channel.



Watch a special Saturday #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/ljLGbpUlno pic.twitter.com/OAc2eS8uXH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2021

Result: Wheeler Yuta def. Baron Black on AEW Dark

Grade: B+

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Aashran Mahajan