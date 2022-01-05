AEW Dark Results - Sammy Guevara steals former WWE star's finisher, Big issues between two top female stars (4th January 2022)

AEW came out with another stacked Dark episode that featured 12 matches and some of the most promising names in the company in action.

The show also had a few talented debutants, and the company wasted no time getting right to the in-ring proceedings with a singles match.

Tony Nese vs. Dark Order's Alan "5" Angels on AEW Dark

As expected, the Dark Order got a great reaction from the crowd as Alan Angels made his way to the ring.

On paper, this match looked like a potential show-stealer due to the agility of both men. They began with a swift mat exchange before battling it out for back control.

Tony Nese used his size advantage to overpower Angels in the corner. Alan responded with a perfect dropkick for a one-fall. Dark Order's 5 landed a few kicks, but Nese slowed down the momentum. He missed a moonsault, which gave Angels the chance to hit a springboard dropkick.

Angels ascended to the top but got swept off at the last minute by his opponent. Nese controlled the match's pace as he connected with cross-face strikes.

Angels survived a pinfall attempt after eating a brutal kick to the jaw. Nese kept him on the mat with a chin lock as the Dark Order member fought his way to a vertical base.

Nese positioned Angels on the top for an avalanche suplex, but Alan knocked him down with a headbutt. Nese rolled through for an uppercut but again missed the suplex by taking a gourdbuster. Angels wiped him out with a diving crossbody, followed by a hurricanrana and a chopping enziguri.

Angels reveled in the cheers as he landed a double-foot stomp and a moonsault press for a near fall. The back-and-forth action continued with a failed small package attempt from the Dark Order member.

Nese executed a brilliant pump handle piledriver for another near fall. Incredible move! Tony looked shocked by Angels' kickout as he argued with the referee.

The Premier Athlete grabbed Angels by the hair, but he got dropped on the apron with a knee shot. The latter went to the top of the turnbuckle, but Nese avoided the diving splash. He executed a German suplex against the buckle, followed by a vicious running knee strike in the corner for the win.

Result: Tony Nese def. Dark Order's Alan "5" Angels

Grade: A

Nese and Angels put on an excellent match to kick off the latest Dark!

Anna Jay (w/ Tay Conti & -1) vs. Dreamgirl Ellie

Anna Jay started the match with a takedown and maintained head control with a chin lock. Anna dominated the contest with a Northern Lights suplex, but Ellie showed her mean streak with a combination of punches.

Anna Jay reacted with a back elbow strike and a kick in the corner. She then executed a snap mare and delivered a flipping neckbreaker. Jay finished the match with the dangerous Jay kick, followed by the Queenslayer submission move.

Result: Anna Jay (w/ Tay Conti & -1) def. Dreamgirl Ellie

Grade: C

Gunn Club vs. Rolando Perez, Austin Green, & Donnie Primetime

Austin Gunn shared a hug with his legendary father before locking up with Austin Green in the center of the ring.

Green outmuscled Colten and Austin before Billy Gunn came in to try his luck. Papa Gunn failed to knock down Green with two shoulder tackles, but he eventually baited his opponent with an uppercut.

Rolando Perez got a tag and a massive pop as well as he went on the offensive. Donnie Primetime entered the ring and ate a gigantic right hand from Austin Gunn.

Billy took care of Primetime's partners as Austin Gunn hit the Quick Draw finisher for the win.

Result: Gunn Club def. Rolando Perez, Austin Green, & Donnie Primetime

Grade: B-

Marina Shafir vs. Valentina Rossi

Marina Shafir had a night to remember on AEW Dark.

Marina Shafir's unique entrance theme song fit her cold-blooded demeanor as she slowly walked towards the ring.

Shafir went for an armbar, but Rossi broke the hold and fought her way to the corner. Valentina landed a few right-hand strikes until her opponent grabbed her leg and connected with palm strikes.

Shafir was relentless as she executed a hip throw and locked in a leg-capture triangle hold for her first AEW win.

Result: Marina Shafir def. Valentina Rossi

Grade: B

Marina Shafir looks set to get a good push in the AEW women's division.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry