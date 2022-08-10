AEW DARK Results: Top star teases heel turn, multiple debuts, Ruby Soho joins forces with ex-WWE Superstar (07 August 2022)

This week's AEW DARK included an action-packed card featuring 9 stellar matches. With Quake at the Lake coming up tonight, did the show manage to warm fans up enough for another stacked AEW Dynamite?

With numerous big names clashing on the show, including one surprising possible heel turn, fans were treated to a heated program. Continue reading as we break down every match and grade them in this week's AEW DARK Results.

AEW DARK Opener: Private Party and The Butcher and The Blade vs. Isaiah Broner, James Alexander, Brayden Lee, and Sam Moore

AEW DARK kicked off the show with a rarely seen 8-man-tag, as Marq Quen and Isaiah Kassidy continued to team up with The Butcher and The Blade.

The Blade kicked off the bout against Broner, quickly overwhelming the star despite his large size. The Butcher then entered the bout, challenging one of the other stars to enter, making quick work of him as well.

Private Party then both took turns entering the bout, using their tag-team prowess to take out the remaining team members. The Butcher and The Blade then finished their final opponents with their tag-finisher, capturing the first win of AEW DARK.

Winners: Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade (Pin).

Grade: B+, both teams are good, making their Dynamite/Rampage booking all the more bitter.

Anna Jay w/The Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Megan Myers

Anna Jay began the bout strongly, quickly clobbering Megan Myers down with intense aggression. Jay continued her assault from corner to corner, with Myers briefly attempting to regain momentum.

Unfortunately for the star, she ran straight into the Jericho Appreciation Society star's finisher, Queen Slayer, ending the AEW DARK bout in seconds.

Winner: Anna Jay (Submission).

Grade: A. Jay has quickly settled into her heel persona and put on a stellar squash match.

Best Friends w/Danhausen vs. Rohit Raju and Ren Jones

Rohit Raju and Trent Barretta kicked off the bout, with both stars opting to toy with each other before becoming serious and trading elbow shots.

After a heavy Gut Buster and Lariat, Raju exited the bout with Ren Jones walking into the Best Friends' offense.

Jones then regained momentum, interrupting the duo's huge attempt. Unfortunately for the young star, his taunting lost him his momentum.

Despite some attempted interference from Raju, Jones was still overwhelmed and suffered a Strong Zero from the duo, ending the bout.

In the bout's closing moments, Rohit Raju was cursed by Danhausen, who promptly delivered a low blow to the veteran.

Winners: Best Friends (Pin).

Grade: B, a solid bout between the two teams, with Danhausen ending the bout with his signature humor.

The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Pres10Vance) vs. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon and JD Drake)

The Wingmen began the bout by ruthlessly attacking The Dark Order, securing momentum for themselves early during their bout. Drake and Avalon then continued to assault Evil Uno, not allowing the star a moment to breathe.

The Wingmen attempted some double offense, but Uno countered, allowing Vance to enter the match.

The far larger star then maintained The Dark Order's momentum, dominating both of The Wingmen. Uno and Vance then performed their famed Kazadora-Neckbreaker-German Suplex combo, taking Avalon out for good.

#10 then followed with a Discus Clothesline, capturing another victory for the team.

Winners: The Dark Order (Pin).

Grade: B+, while The Dark Order have seemingly become stuck in AEW DARK, the duo still put on an entertaining match.

Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir w/Vickie Guerrero vs. Heather Reckless and Joseline Navarro

Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose quickly attacked their opponents, knocking both into each other. Shafir then proceeded to attack Heather Reckless in-ring, while Nyla Rose dominated Josaline Navarro on the outside. With only one member of the team left, the duo made quick work of Reckless, capturing the win.

After the bell, Vickie Guerrero addressed the crowd, introducing the team as "The Beast of Burdens." The team then proceeded to further attack their opponents, slamming them into each other again.

Winners: The Beast of Burdens (Pin).

Grade: C+, while the pairing is odd, the two are still learning to perform together and there could be something promising down the road.

Kris Statlander vs. Sierra

Kris Statlander and Sierra began their AEW DARK bout by employing a series of lock-ups. Statlander quickly gained the upperhand, leading into a powerful combination into a standing Frog Splash.

Sierra then managed to get the upperhand after reversing Statlander's offense, briefly taking the star out.

Kris Statlander managed to then regain the upperhand, hitting Sierra with a powerslam in the process. The star then hit a massive Big Kick, picking up the win after a grueling but brief match.

Winner: Kris Statlander (Pin).

Grade: C+, the former alien put on a good show, showcasing her in-ring talent.

The Trust Busters (Ari Daivari, Parker Boudreaux, and Slim J) vs. Sonny Kiss, Zack Clayton, and Xavier Walker

In the Trust Buster's trios debut on AEW DARK, Slimj kicked off the bout against Sonny Kiss, who kickly gained momentum in the bout. The star then continued to be manhandled as both Zack Clayton and Xavier Walker entered the bout.

The star then managed to regain the upperhand, allowing both Ari Daivari and Parker Boudreaux to enter the bout and take on the far larger Walker.

The Trustbusters then proceeded to completely devastate both Walker and Clayton, using the combined offense to take out the stars. Boudreaux then ended the bout, pinning Walker after his finisher.

Despite being attacked, Sonny Kiss made no attempts to intervene. In the post-match, Daivari seemed to propose something to The Concrete Rose.

Winners: The Trustbusters (Pin).

Grade: B, the trio seemed to perform well together, with the inclusion of a heel tease of Sonny Kiss just as the AEW DARK bout ended.

Hikaru Shida, Ruby Soho, and Athena vs. Serena Deeb, Emi Sakura, and Leva Bates

Serena Deeb and Ruby Soho kicked off the bout, with both stars opting for a technical offense. Despite her perseverance, Deeb quickly captured Soho in a submission. Hikaru Shida then entered the bout, but despite their rivalry, Deeb tagged Emi Sakura into the bout, who was overwhelmed by Shida.

Athena then made her way into the bout, taking the newly entered Leva Bates out with minimal effort. Leva then distracted the referee, allowing Deeb to attack Soho.

Sakura then re-entered the bout as the team continued to wear The Runaway down. The star managed to persevere and escape, allowing Hikaru to take out all three opponents.

All six athletes then entered the bout, trading finishers onto each other. With Leva Bates being the last star on her team, the star attempted to hit Shida with her "loaded book." Shida quickly reversed, delivering the Gamangiri followed by her finisher, The Katana, capturing the win on AEW DARK.

Winners: Hikaru Shida, Ruby Soho, and Athena (Pin).

Grade: B+, an interesting team-up on both for AEW DARK's second trios tag-match.

AEW DARK Main Event: Orange Cassidy vs. Anthony Henry w/JD Drake

Anthony Henry began the bout strong, quickly charging at Orange Cassidy. The star maintained the upperhand with a strong lock-up, preventing Cassidy from putting his hands in his pockets.

While in the turnbuckle, the Freshly Squeezed star finally managed to put his hands in his pockets, changing the tide of the bout.

JD Drake proceeded to interfere, giving Henry the upperhand yet again. Cassidy attempted to reverse the star's offense, but was met with a devastating brainbuster. Cassidy's failed diving attempt then hurt his already injured leg, but a Stundog Millionaire finally gave the star momentum.

Orange Cassidy then managed to deliver an Orange Punch to Drake, followed by a Beach Break, overcoming the odds and winning the bout.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW youtu.be/XrhtNS5M3tI An Orange Punch on JD Drake and then the Beach Break on Anthony Henry scores the win for @OrangeCassidy in the main event of #AEWDark tonight! If you missed tonight’s episode, catch up on it all right here! An Orange Punch on JD Drake and then the Beach Break on Anthony Henry scores the win for @OrangeCassidy in the main event of #AEWDark tonight! If you missed tonight’s episode, catch up on it all right here! ▶️ youtu.be/XrhtNS5M3tI https://t.co/Y8BrS710OX

Winner: Orange Cassidy (Pin).

Grade: B+, Anthony Henry managed to give Cassidy a run for his money, making the bout all the more interesting.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi