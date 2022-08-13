Did Miro tease former WWE Superstar Lana's potential AEW debut at Dynamite: Quake By The Lake?

AEW has been home to Miro for the last 2 years, following his successful debut in September 2020. During a recent episode of Dynamite, the star cut an interesting promo, which begs the question: will Lana (real name C.J. Perry) make her way to AEW sooner than fans think?

The couple first became known to fans when they debuted in WWE as Rusev and Lana. Together, the wrestler/manager duo would dominate, leading to an imposing US Championship reign for Miro. Unfortunately, their run would fizzle out, eventually leading to an awkward love-triangle storyline the last time both were in WWE.

The Redeemer has been away from television for quite some time, but recently seemingly began a feud with the notorious House of Black. In a promo segment with Julia Hart during AEW Dynamite, the star made a reference to his wife, leading to fans speculating if she'll be appearing alongside Miro very soon.

Check out the promo below:

There has been no official word on whether or not CJ Perry will definitely make her debut alongside Miro anytime soon. Their performances alongside each other have always been praised, despite The Redeemer being able to cut far better promos than he did as Rusev.

Fans will simply have to catch Dynamite and Rampage in the upcoming weeks, as Miro will likely go to war with The House of Black - with or without his wife by his side.

Miro recently proclaimed that he will eventually become the AEW World Champion

Currently, Jon Moxley and CM Punk are in the early stages of their feud that'll likely lead to a unification match at All Out 2022. While The Redeemer still has some wins to rack up, a possible title shot is the likely end outcome for the star, which means he'll definitely need his manager and wife, CJ Perry, by his side.

During a recent appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Miro made his World Championship intentions clear.

"In the beginning I said that the world title that he has, that Jon has, has no weight, but now he's putting weight behind it. (...) Eventually it's gonna happen. I know I'm just as good as everybody else that's been champion. I'm bigger, stronger, faster, better looking." (42:53 onward)

The former TNT Champion still has a lot of ground left to cover before he can make it to the top of the rankings. But now that The Redeemer has teased his wife's debut, could they together propel Miro further in All Elite Wrestling than he ever was in WWE?

