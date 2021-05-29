AEW Double or Nothing 2021: Matches, Card, Predictions, Date, Start Time, Location, When and Where to Watch, & More

AEW Double or Nothing 2021 is just a day away as the wrestlers get ready for one of the biggest events of their calendar year. AEW Double or Nothing marks an important point for All Elite Wrestling.

The third-ever Double or Nothing to be held by the company, AEW will look to make a statement during this year's pay-per-view. The event could see the end of one of the most hated factions in the company, who happened to become the most beloved over the course of 2021. One of the promotion's most beloved stars will compete for the AEW Championship in a three-way match as well.

For the first time in a while, a lot can change in AEW over the course of the event. The card is packed from top to bottom and fans will want to tune in as they look to see what happens.

This article will list the match card as well as how fans can tune in to watch AEW Double or Nothing.

Where is AEW Double or Nothing 2021 being held?

AEW Double or Nothing 2021 is being held at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. However, one of the matches, the Stadium Stampede Match between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle, will be held at TIAA Bank Field.

When is AEW Double or Nothing 2021 being held?

AEW Double or Nothing 2021 is being held on May 30, 2021, but the date may differ depending on the location of the broadcast.

May 30, 2021 (EST, United States)

May 30, 2021 (PST, United States)

May 31, 2021 (BST, United Kingdom)

May 31, 2021 (IST, India)

May 31, 2021 (ACT, Australia)

May 31, 2021 (JST, Japan)

May 31, 2021 (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

When does AEW Double or Nothing 2021 start?

AEW Double or Nothing 2021 starts at 8 PM EST on May 30, 2021. Across the world, the start time may differ. The Buy-In Show will start 30 minutes early.

8 PM (EST, United States)

5 PM (PST, United States)

1 AM (UK Time, United Kingdom)

5:30 AM (IST, India)

10:30 AM (ACT, Australia)

9 AM (JST, Japan)

3 AM (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Predictions and Match Card

Ten matches have been announced for AEW Double or Nothing 2021, as listed below:

Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

In a feud that started with QT Marshall splitting off from the Nightmare Family, things have become personal between Anthony Ogogo and Cody Rhodes. The two had a weigh-in where Ogogo came in a pound heavier than Rhodes. During the match, Cody will have to look to avoid Ogogo's devastating punch as it has stopped everyone in their tracks so far.

Prediction: Cody Rhodes defeats Anthony Ogogo.

AEW Women's Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker

Hikaru Shida received a new title to celebrate her one year as the AEW Women's Champion. She has held the belt for one of the most difficult years in the history of the company thanks to the pandemic. She will look to retain against a determined and brutal Britt Baker when they face each other at Double or Nothing.

Prediction: Britt Baker becomes the new AEW Women's Champion.

AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston

The Young Bucks will face Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston

Jon Moxley may no longer be the AEW Champion, but he will be making a bid for another title. Along with Eddie Kingston, Moxley will look to defeat The Young Bucks to become the new AEW Tag Team Champions. Whether they are successful or not, the match promises to be one of the most exciting for the night.

Prediction: The Young Bucks will retain their tag team championships.

Stadium Stampede Match: The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle (If The Inner Circle lose, they have to disband)

The Inner Circle are in a fight for their lives at AEW Double or Nothing 2021. The faction will face MJF's Pinnacle. The two teams will battle, but Chris Jericho and co. have everything to lose in the match. If they lose, they have to disband and it will be the end of one of AEW's most iconic factions.

Prediction: The Inner Circle will win.

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page

#TheIcon @Sting will have his first match in front a LIVE crowd since 2015 when he teams w/ @DarbyAllin to face @ScorpioSky & @OfficialEGO, LIVE on pay per view this Sunday, May 30 at #AEW #DOUBLEorNOTHING 8e/5p available on all major providers, @brlive & @FITETV Internationally pic.twitter.com/rXQ35bI660 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 28, 2021

Sting will return to the ring in his first sanctioned wrestling match in approximately six years as he teams up with Darby Allin. The uncanny pair will face Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page. Page and Sky have been thorns in Sting and Allin's side for some time, and this match will give both teams the outlet they need to deal with their issues.

Prediction: Sting and Darby Allin will win.

NWA Women's Championship Match: Serena Deeb (c) vs. Riho

Two of AEW's top women will face each other in a title match during AEW's Buy-In. Serena Deeb will defend her title against the first-ever AEW Women's Champion, Riho.

Prediction: Serena Deeb will retain her title.

AEW TNT Championship Match: Miro (c) vs. Lance Archer

If they turn a deaf 👂🏻 Be so loud they can’t help but HEAR you. If they turn a blind 👁. Be so bright they can’t help but SEE you! If they go numb to your presence. Be so powerful they can’t help but FEEL you! 💥💥💥! This Sunday! @AEW #AEWDoN You will NOT deny ME!!!! pic.twitter.com/t3aeCFrRxV — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) May 27, 2021

After defending his title just two days before the event, Miro will look to replicate the result when he faces Lance Archer. Archer has been impressive in AEW since arriving but has failed to secure important wins when they matter. A win here would see him become the new AEW TNT Champion.

Prediction: Miro retains the AEW TNT title.

Casino Battle Royale

Casino Battle Royale returns THIS Sunday at #AEWDON!



Yo where can I actually buy this deck of cards though?



➡️ https://t.co/Truzme4z2h pic.twitter.com/oyJPSbahW1 — Aubrey Edwards 🏳️‍🌈 (@RefAubrey) May 25, 2021

The Casino Battle Royale is back again at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 and once again, the winner of the event will get a future shot at the AEW Championship. The card is stacked and with one superstar yet to be announced for the event, there's always the chance for a surprise appearance. However, this year, one superstar has a better chance than the others of claiming the winning spot.

Prediction: Christian Cage will win the Casino Battle Royale.

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Brian Cage

Hangman Page vs. Brian Cage

"Hangman" Adam Page was busted open in his match against Joey Janela ahead of his bout against Brian Cage. However, he will be pushing through all of it when he faces Cage at AEW Double or Nothing 2021. The two stars seemed determined to have a singles match with no outside interference, but with Team Taz waiting on the sidelines, there's no assurance that's what will happen.

Prediction: Hangman Page will win.

AEW Championship Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy

Kenny Omega, PAC, and Orange Cassidy

Heading into this three-way match, each wrestler looks like they are capable of coming out as the winner. Kenny Omega will have the advantage with The Elite in his corner, but Cassidy and PAC have friends of their own. On top of that, Omega does not need to be pinned to lose the title. There is a chance there will be a new champion crowned at AEW Double or Nothing 2021, but it's a slim one.

Prediction: Kenny Omega will retain the AEW Championship.

How to watch AEW Double or Nothing 2021 in the US and UK?

AEW Double or Nothing 2021 can be watched live in the United States on B/R Live and through the traditional pay-per-view streams.

In the United Kingdom, AEW Double or Nothing can be viewed live on Fite TV.

How and when to watch AEW Double or Nothing 2021 in India?

AEW Double or Nothing 2021 can be watched live in India at 5:30 AM on Fite TV.