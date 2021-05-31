AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Power Ranking: 5 best wrestlers from the event (May 30, 2021)

AEW Double or Nothing 2021 was one of the biggest events for the company so far this year. There were several matches that stood out as well as one or two match-of-the-year contenders in the pay-per-view.

Quite a few bouts delivered far more than was expected from them. The AEW Tag Team Championship match where The Young Bucks faced Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston stole the show, while the AEW World Heavyweight Championship match delivered as well.

A new contender for a future shot at the AEW Championship emerged thanks to the Casino Battle Royale, while Cody Rhodes found himself struggling against Anthony Ogogo's powerful punches.

The Inner Circle battled The Pinnacle as the faction looked to survive in AEW and continue their existence in their Stadium Stampede Match. There was also a clash of titans when Lance Archer met Miro for the AEW TNT title.

Quite a few superstars managed to stand out from the crowd at Double or Nothing. The following are the top five stars from the night:

#5 Serena Deeb dominated at Double or Nothing

There is no way enough can be said about Serena Deeb. She is one of the best wrestlers in women's wrestling at the moment. During a time when the AEW women's division was lacking, she and Thunder Rosa helped fill out a roster plagued with injuries and problems arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"How did she get out of that?!" #AEWDoN



However, while she was always an exciting star, she has improved greatly by adding to her abilities in the ring. Since returning from injury to AEW, she appeared better than ever and even teased a change in character at Double or Nothing.

She was able to use her strength at Double or Nothing to dominate Riho, but she seemed less than friendly as well. Deeb has been more aggressive since returning from injury, and at Double or Nothing appeared to turn heel.

The dominant performance she put on, despite Riho fighting back, was something to be commended. Serena Deeb and Riho woke the crowd up with a fantastic opener on the Double or Nothing Buy In. If you missed this one, be sure to go back and watch what ended up being one of the best matches of the night.

