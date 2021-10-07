AEW Dynamite - Best and worst- Possible inaugural TBS Champion revealed, Unfortunate botches, Ultimate swerve with former Champ

Congratulations to AEW Dynamite for bringing us two years of exciting, nail-biting, and thrilling action. The second Anniversary show lived up to the hype, and thankfully, the company sent the fans home happy with the way that the show ended.

There was a lot to like about AEW Dynamite this week. Yes, a few things about the show did not necessarily hit home, but there were a lot more positives than negatives. If you're going to decide whether or not to watch the show based on this review, go right ahead.

#3 Best/Worst: A huge announcement on AEW Dynamite from Tony Schiavone

The only negative from this segment is that AEW CEO Tony Khan was supposed to announce the TBS Championship. It turned out to be Tony Schiavone instead who did it.

That said, everything else about this segment was great. Dr. Britt Baker is doing great things as the AEW Women's Champion and it may be far too soon to take the title from around her waist. At the same time, Jade Cargill is ready too.

It would be very surprising if Cargill, who defeated Thunder Rosa and Nyla Rose recently, does not win the Championship. She's been presented in almost as dominant a manner as Damian Priest has been on RAW. It's her time to shine.

This AEW Dynamite announcement is a breath of fresh air. The women needed another title desperately and it could help push younger talent like Anna Jay and Tay Conti to the next level.

