AEW Dynamite: 5 Biggest news stories - Brodie Lee Jr. attacks MJF, Erick Redbeard debuts (December 30, 2020)

From emotional tributes for Jon Huber to The Dark Order's night-long arc for their leader, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

The pro wrestling world has been devastated since last Saturday when the man known as Jon Huber (Brodie Lee/Luke Harper) passed away due to a non-COVID lung issue. Tributes for The Exalted One have been pouring in from all across the world, and it has become apparent how many lives he had positively impacted throughout his own life and career.

The entire AEW roster and staff should be proud of themselves for putting on a fantastic tribute show for Brodie Lee. The in-ring matches and video tributes blended seamlessly, and the last AEW Dynamite of 2020 was certainly one of the most emotionally-impacting pro wrestling episodes of all time.

Hopefully, this show also gave some sense of closure to the viewers, who have been through an overwhelming past few days to cap-off the strange and devastating year that was 2020.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (December 30, 2020).

#5: Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, Chris Jericho, and other AEW staff and personnel paid heartwarming video tributes to Brodie Lee

The passing of @ThisBrodieLee has left @JonMoxley speechless but the outpouring of love and support shows just how important he was to the wrestling community 💜 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/qyDLrrwAVT — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 31, 2020

After an opening 10-bell salute in the memory of Brodie Lee, AEW aired a couple of video tributes from their staff and wrestlers throughout the episode.

Jon Moxley talked about how much Brodie Lee meant to him and The Exalted One's overall impact in the wrestling community. Eddie Kingston remained emotional in his tribute to Brodie Lee despite having to portray his heelish side against The Dark Order on the same show.

Advertisement

Darby Allin remembered Brodie Lee as a positive influence in the AEW locker room who always wanted to lift up other people backstage, without possessing even a tiny shred of ego. Among other video tributes, Chris Jericho also thought of Lee as an intelligent man who proved his worth as a true star by becoming one of the top names in AEW.