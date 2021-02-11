AEW Dynamite: 5 Biggest news stories - Chaotic main event, Inner Circle member leaves the faction (February 10, 2021)

From Team Taz's bad intentions against Darby Allin to a major plot development within The Inner Circle, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

The recent episode of AEW Dynamite may not have been a perfect show from start-to-finish. Still, it ended on an exhilarating note and also included some important plot developments.

There are still a few shows left to air before the Revolution pay-per-view, and it will be interesting to see how the card for the event will shape up over the next few weeks.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (February 10, 2021).

#5 Hangman Page may have signed a bad deal with Matt Hardy while being intoxicated on AEW Dynamite

Who would you wanna hang out with? A rich, handsome, stylish, talented, iconic, wealthy, popular, charismatic, smooth, thoughtful, generous, cool legend like Matt Hardy?



Or a weird, emo cult like #DarkOrder?



ADAM MADE THE RIGHT CHOICE. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/k2PacGSDWu — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 11, 2021

Hangman Page and Matt Hardy have teamed-up in recent memory. As expected, Hardy did have some ulterior motives for helping Page in AEW.

In a backstage segment, Hardy asked Page to join him in the bar for a few drinks. On their way out, Page ran into The Dark Order in an awkward moment.

Later, the veteran took advantage of Page, as the latter star was under the influence of alcohol. Hardy made him sign a contract that Page didn't object to at any point.

Matt Hardy's latest gimmick is that of a sleazy businessman, and there is no doubt that Hangman Page may have made a huge mistake by signing the deal.

The Dark Order's presence in Hangman's storyline could be the saving grace for the latter star in the future. As a whole, AEW has had a tough time effectively making the transition from 'Being The Elite' to Dynamite, as far as this storyline is concerned.

The Dark Order and Matt Hardy are entertaining aspects of BTE's weekly YouTube content. But viewers who only watch AEW Dynamite may not connect with the aforementioned storyline too well in comparison with the people who follow BTE and Dynamite every week.