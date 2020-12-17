From Hangman Page teaming up with the Dark Order to up-and-coming tag teams being highlighted on the show, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

The last two weeks had been a newsworthy ride for AEW as a lot of major plot developments occurred during that period. This week's episode didn't exactly capture the aura of a big show, but it was still a good experience in terms of wrestling.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (December 16, 2020).

#5: Hangman Page reluctantly teamed-up with Dark Order's Alex Reynolds and John Silver on AEW Dynamite; Matt Hardy's heel attitude added more conflict between himself and Private Party

That's one way to do it I guess 🤷‍♀️

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/pGPGQHcmaB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2020

On one hand, the Dark Order's silly shenanigans have been a treat to watch on Being the Elite. But the transition from the faction's buffoonery on Being the Elite to AEW Dynamite has been a topsy-turvy ride, to say the least.

Hangman Page's reputation as a lone cowboy made him reluctant to accept the offer to join the Dark Order. Page had no other choice but to team up with Alex Reynolds and John Silver this week, as the Dark Order are the only ones willing to associate themselves with Hangman Page nowadays.

While the aforementioned team did work well together against Matt Hardy and Private Party to kick-off AEW Dynamite, Hardy continued to portray a selfish veteran's role.

Towards the end of the match, he tagged himself in after Private Party had basically put down Alex Reynolds for good. Hardy then proceeded to pin Reynolds for the win, thereby taking all the credit for leading his team towards a victory.

Thank you for the overwhelming reaction & support as I valiantly led my team to victory tonight on #AEWDynamite.



I hope Private Party was able to absorb my real-time greatness & brilliance. The Matt Hardy Brand is in @AEW to breed winners. Remember Stadium Stampede? pic.twitter.com/XApAhirbOV — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 17, 2020

While Matt Hardy and Private Party's partnership may break down somewhere down the road, Hangman Page's storyline with the Dark Order has been booked long enough for there to be some kind of satisfying payoff in the near future.