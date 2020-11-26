From another contract signing segment between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega to Cody Rhodes and Taz's heated exchange, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

AEW did a good job in building towards their special episode for next week's Dynamite, titled Winter Is Coming. Both the men's and women's World Title scenarios also included some major plot developments last night.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (November 25, 2020).

#5: Will Hangman Page join the Dark Order in AEW?

AEW Dynamite kicked-off with a great back-and-forth match between Hangman Page and The Dark Order's John Silver this week.

As expected, Page won with a Buckshot Lariat against Silver. The main conflict surrounding this match was whether or not Hangman Page would become a member of the Dark Order.

Although he isn't a part of The Elite anymore, Page isn't a nefarious heel by any means. After the match, Evil Uno compared The Elite to a cult. The reasoning behind this comparison was that The Elite didn't let Page leave their group no matter how many times he tried to distance himself from them.

This was ironic because it's the Dark Order, which seems more like a dangerous cult from the outside, even though most of their lower-ranking members act like buffoons.

Evil Uno invited Hangman Page to join the Dark Order. This storyline could play out in the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal next week, as Page will be participating in that match along with Dark Order's Alex Reynolds and John Silver.

Hangman Page fares better as a lone cowboy character, so it's unlikely that he will become a part of a huge faction once again.