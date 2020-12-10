From MJF and Orange Cassidy's main event battle for the Dynamite Diamond Ring to Shaquille O'Neal's backstage segment, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

The Winter is Coming special episode was stacked already, and AEW followed that up with another newsworthy show this week. It seems like a new era was born after what happened in the previous episode. And the latest edition of AEW Dynamite seemingly confirmed that big things are going to happen over the next few months.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (December 9, 2020).

#5: Kenny Omega and Don Callis flew into AEW Dynamite from a helicopter and explained their actions from the previous episode

After Kenny Omega and Don Callis plotted to dethrone Jon Moxley as the AEW World Champion from the Winter is Coming special, Callis and Omega arrived at this week's Dynamite from a helicopter, in style.

It's safe to say that Omega is now a megastar antagonist, judging by the way he has carried himself ever since he broke away from his former tag team partner, Hangman Page.

Callis explained that the swerve from Winter is Coming had been in the works for years.

Callis and Omega took credit for the creation of All Elite Wrestling. The duo stated that the Chris Jericho-Kenny Omega match that took place three years ago in New Japan indirectly served as an inspiration for Tony Khan to lay the groundwork for AEW.

What else does @KennyOmegamanX have up his sleeve? 🤔 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/3uR9k3Zhyh — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 10, 2020

Apparently, Callis and Omega have known each other for a long time, and they had planned their takeover for over a year, which resulted in Jon Moxley being robbed of his title last week.

It seems like there are still a few more surprises in store for viewers when it comes to Omega's reign as the top champion in AEW. But even after that grand entrance, Callis and Omega chose to keep the fans in the dark with that information, to some extent.