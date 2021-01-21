AEW Dynamite: 5 Biggest news stories - Sting's first match possibly revealed, Brodie Lee Jr's birthday party (January 20, 2021)

From Brodie Lee Jr's birthday celebration to backstage politics within The Elite, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

After two weeks of New Year's Smash episodes, last night's Dynamite was somewhat inconsistent throughout its two-hour runtime. There were several noteworthy outcomes, but the show was riddled with botches and mistakes to some extent.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (January 20, 2021).

#5: Leyla Hirsch impressed viewers in a singles match against Penelope Ford; Miro embarrassed Chuck Taylor on AEW Dynamite

The AEW Women's Division is gradually developing into an integral and interesting part of Dynamite. The women of AEW still have a long way to go, but a couple of good matches in recent memory have showcased the impressive potential of female stars in Tony Khan's promotion.

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Leyla Hirsch stepped into the ring against Penelope Ford. The match did feature a couple of awkward sequences on Ford's part, but Hirsch looked quite impressive in this instance.

Chuck Taylor accompanied Miro and Kip Sabian to ringside as Miro's butler, according to the stipulation from the previous week's episode. Hirsch wiped out Kip and Chuck with a top rope dive at one point, even though Kip later influenced the result of the match.

Hirsch may have lost against Ford this week, but she ended up showcasing her excellent in-ring potential on AEW Dynamite.

Since Hirsch was wronged by Ford and her crew last night, it would be interesting if she were to interfere in Ford and Sabian's wedding at AEW Beach Break next month.

As for Chuck Taylor, he was forced to acknowledge Miro as his new best friend in front of Orange Cassidy. Cassidy walked away from the scene when Chuck was being intentionally embarrassed by The Best Man.

Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford's wedding will most likely feature some shenanigans so that Best Friends can eventually retaliate against the heel stars (Kip Sabian, Penelope Ford, and Miro) on AEW Dynamite.