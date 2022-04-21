AEW Dynamite (April 20, 2022) 5 biggest news stories: Forbidden Door event announced with NJPW, Sammy Guevara turns heel

Much like every single Wednesday night with AEW Dynamite, there was a huge buzz coming out of the show. Dynamite has that "blink, and you'll miss it" feel, which keeps fans on the edge of their seats throughout the broadcast.

Last night's episode was stacked once again, with Andrade El Idolo battling Darby Allin in a Coffin Match, CM Punk went one-on-one with veteran Dustin Rhodes, Hook's Dynamite debut took place, and more Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifiers occurred.

With that being said, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of this week's show.

#5 Matches set for AEW Rampage this Friday

TBS Champion Jade Cargill will battle Marina Shafir

Another jam-packed Rampage is scheduled for this Friday night. Jade Cargill will defend her TBS Championship against Marina Shafir in what should be a hard-hitting encounter.

Adam Cole will also be in action as he faces Tomohiro Ishii in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifier. Meanwhile, Eddie Kingston will battle Daniel Garcia, and Lance Archer will step into the ring with Serpentico.

#4 FTR to face each other next week on Dynamite

Another exciting Dynamite is penciled in for next week, which includes FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler facing each other in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifying match.

Alongside that, Sammy Guevara will put the TNT Championship on the line in a Ladder Match against Scorpio Sky. Hikaru Shida will go to war with Serena Deeb in a Philly Street Fight, and Wardlow will take on Lance Archer.

#3 Wrestlers advance to the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Britt Baker faced Danielle Kamela on Dynamite

Another round of Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifying matches took place last night, as we learn who will be taking part in the official tournament in the coming weeks.

Kyle O'Reilly booked his place in the first round of the tournament by overcoming Jungle Boy and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. defeated Danielle Kamela to book her place in the official competition.

#2 Sammy Guevara officially turns heel

After his dubious victory over Scorpio Sky to recapture the TNT Championship at Battle of the Belts Two, Sammy Guevara headed to the ring on Dynamite to address the fans.

Accompanied by Tay Conti, Guevara stated that the fans turned their backs on him and were only mad because of his hot girlfriend. AEW finally pulled the trigger after weeks of teasing the heel turn.

#1 Tony Khan announces AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door event

AEW and NJPW will present a supershow this summer

After a week-long wait, Tony Khan finally made his major announcement and confirmed that AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling would host a special supershow on June 26 in Chicago.

It has been speculated leading up to Dynamite that an event of this kind was in the works, and now it has been revealed, fans will be interested to see where this supercard will head come the summer.

What are your thoughts on the AEWxNJPW crossover event announced for June? Let us know in the comments section below!

