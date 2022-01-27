AEW Dynamite Beach Break Results: CM Punk destroyed, Danhausen debuts, Incredible lights out match ends show

AEW Dynamite Beach Break delivered from start to finish. The show kicked off with the TNT Title ladder match and the main event saw Orange Cassidy and Adam Cole clash in a Lights Out match.

Also on the show, MJF and The Pinnacle sent a strong message to CM Punk, Leyla Hirsch faced Red Velvet and a whole lot more.

Read on for the full AEW Dynamite Results:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Sammy Guevara (c) [Ladder match for TNT Championship kicked off AEW Dynamite Beach Break]

AEW Dynamite Beach Break kicked off with the TNT Title unification Ladder Match between Sammy Guevara and Cody Rhodes.

Both men felt each other out early on in the match before Cody Rhodes sent Sammy Guevara crashing out of the ring.

Sammy went to grab the ladder but Cody took him down with a right hand. They brawled through the crowd before Cody Rhodes clotheslined Sammy Guevara over the barricade and back to ringside. As Cody celebrated with the fans, Sammy caught him with a cutter.

Guevara used the opening to set up a ladder in the middle of the ring. Both men exchanged strikes on top of the ladder before Cody Rhodes hit a vertical suplex off it.

Cody tipped the ladder over and it crashed into Sammy who was on the mat. The American Nightmare rolled Guevara out of the ring and followed him out to ringside before whipping him with his weight belt.

Cody Rhodes then locked in a Figure Four Leglock through one of the ladders in the ring. Sammy hit back with a clothesline.

He then went for a Springboard but Cody tossed a ladder into his face. Two ladders were set up in the ring. As Cody climbed one ladder towards the belts, Sammy Guevara leapt off the second ladder and took Cody Rhodes with a cutter.

Both men started to climb opposing ladders again and this time Cody hit Sammy Guevara with a Cross Rhodes off the ladder. Both men spilled out to ringside and Fuego del Sol ran out to try and distract Cody Rhodes while Sammy was down.

Cody took him out but Sammy used the distraction to hit him with a GTH at ringside.

Sammy then set Cody up on the ladder between the ring and the barricade and positioned a second one next to it and started climbing. Sammy headed to the top and hit Cody with a Swanton Bomb and it was hard to tell who got came off worse.

Back in the ring, both men climbed the ladder towards the Title belts. Sammy smacked Cody in the face with one of the title belts, sending him crashing to the mat. He then retrieved both belts to unify the AEW TNT Championship again.

Result: Sammy Guevara def. Cody Rhodes

Grade: B+

