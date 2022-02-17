AEW Dynamite - Best and Worst - Top star returns from injury; major issue with CM Punk segment; Hangman Page's next opponent

AEW presented yet another stacked episode of Dynamite this Wednesday. While it was mostly great, there were a few negatives on the show.

The build towards Revolution pay-per-view continued as CM Punk announced that MJF would have to face him in a Dog Collar match, and Wardlow booked his ticket to the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

Other big names like Hangman Page, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Jon Moxley were involved in matches and segments. Let's look at what was great and what didn't quite hit the mark without any delay.

Best: Eddie Kingston returns to AEW on Dynamite

Eddie Kingston's last appearance on AEW television was on the January 5 episode of Rampage. He teamed up with Santana and Ortiz to defeat 2point0 and Daniel Garcia in a No Disqualifications match.

That was the last we saw the Mad King until he returned on tonight's episode. Santana and Ortiz have made their feelings about not being a part of the Inner Circle clear in recent weeks.

They seemed to echo Eddie Kingston's opinion that Chris Jericho was holding the duo back from showing the world exactly how good they are. On Dynamite, the former LAX members took on Jake Hager and the Demo God in a tag team match that had been coming for a long time.

Proud N Powerful came out on top after Chris Jericho got distracted by Kingston and delivered a springboard enziguiri to him. After the match, Le Champion attacked Eddie Kingston at ringside.

On the back of Cody Rhodes leaving AEW, Eddie Kingston's return is a major boost for Tony Khan's company as he's one of the most popular babyfaces in the business right now. With Revolution less than a month away, a high-profile Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho match would be a great spectacle for fans.

