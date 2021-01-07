AEW Dynamite - Best and worst- Invasion by IMPACT Wrestling stars, Big mistake with Sting?

There was really no 'Worst' on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, from an objective standpoint, like the 'Worsts' that we at SK Wrestling identified for RAW Legends Night, a show plagued by poor booking decisions.

Some of the opinions that we're doing to express as 'Worsts' from AEW Dynamite are subjective because they did not work in the context of this program in the opinion of this reviewer.

If you thought otherwise, you are welcome to your opinion and you can express anything you felt about AEW Dynamite this week, in the comments section below.

Do you think there will be a working relationship between NJPW and AEW Dynamite, based on how the show concluded?

#1 Best: IMPACT Wrestling stars show up on AEW Dynamite, and The Young Bucks join the (Superkick) party

Let's take nothing away from the excellent AEW Dynamite match between Kenny Omega and Rey Fenix because these two men set a new standard. Even Chris Jericho who's seen it all and done it all seemed absolutely in awe of the AEW Dynamite main event, as the two men put on a pay-per-view quality match on free TV for the fans in attendance and those watching at home.

Live reaction of us rn: 😦😦😦😦😦 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/wKRiaEv2RN — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 7, 2021

But what really blew our minds happened at the end of AEW Dynamite, with The Good Brothers showing up and causing chaos and disarray. And then, out of nowhere, The Young Bucks, The Good Brothers, and Kenny Omega 'too sweet-ed' each other in a move that sent shockwaves around the wrestling fraternity.

Is the Bullet Club reunited and if so, is NJPW working with IMPACT Wrestling and AEW under a huge banner, with fluid rosters where talent from one company can potentially go to another? The possibilities are truly huge then.