AEW Dynamite - Best and worst - Massive rematch with Kenny Omega, Jim Ross confuses All Elite Wrestling with WWE (30th June 2021)

AEW Dynamite was a terrific show this week, with just a few reservations. The wrestling was excellent, all the pieces fell into place in the right manner, and the stage is set for All Elite Wrestling to hit the road again.

A great show from top to bottom. High octane opener w/a surprise finish, Top notch promo and set up for next week and weeks to come, and an outstanding main event w/2 future stars capped off with a lovely montage of the Daily's Place era.



Having live fans in the arena makes a huge difference, as was evidenced on AEW Dynamite. They were totally into the action; they cheered the babyfaces and booed the heels, proving why the ThunderDome era hasn't taken off in the manner that the other company wished it would.

#3 Best/Worst: Miro dominates on AEW Dynamite but does he have any real challengers?

Shortly after AEW Dynamite, there was a discussion among the Sportskeeda writers about who could potentially dethrone Miro and take away the AEW TNT Championship from him. The only name that the entire staff of writers could come up with was Jungle Boy, who's been on a roll lately.

The only issue with Miro vs. Brian Pillman Jr. on AEW Dynamite was that we knew the result going into the contest. Would you enjoy a movie if you knew how it ends?

Yes, All Elite Wrestling has done a commendable job in building Miro up and making him look like a beast. But now you need believable protagonists to bring this bulletproof antagonist down.

Let's hope that more babyfaces from the roster will be built up in such a manner that they pose a credible threat to the current AEW TNT Champion.

