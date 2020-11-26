Create
AEW Dynamite - Best and worst- Major shots fired at WWE, Confusing heel turn 

Riju Dasgupta
Modified 26 Nov 2020, 09:41 IST
Make no mistake about it, if you missed out on AEW Dynamite this week, you missed out on a stellar show from start to finish. This reviewer had a difficult time sitting through a drab episode of WWE RAW earlier this week, but AEW Dynamite more than made up for it with a spectacular show.

If you're going to watch or skip this week's edition of AEW Dynamite based on this review, then I totally recommend that you go ahead and catch it. There's very little to complain about from across the two hours of AEW Dynamite, but we'd love to hear what you have to say, honestly.

Please feel free to agree or disagree with this AEW Dynamite review by posting your thoughts in the comments.

#1 Best: Two of the best on the microphone on AEW Dynamite have a verbal sparring session

The AEW Dynamite roster is comprised of seasoned veterans as well as some upcoming talents and so great promos such as Taz and Cody Rhodes don't often get to joust with people in the same league as themselves. But this week, Taz called out someone from management to recognize the FTW Championship on AEW Dynamite and Cody Rhodes appeared for probably the most intense segment of the entire night.

Taz even broke the fourth wall by asking Cody Rhodes if creative had nothing for him, which one has to assume was a shot at WWE. Cody Rhodes fired a salvo by saying that Taz's son was not training with him, but instead, with Cody himself. One could cut the tension with a knife.

Let's hope that these sparring sessions on the microphone continue for a very long time between the two masters of the craft currently active in the AEW Dynamite roster.

Published 26 Nov 2020, 09:41 IST
Cody Rhodes Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) All Elite Wrestling Dynamite AEW Women’s World Championship
