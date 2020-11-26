AEW Dynamite - Best and worst- Major shots fired at WWE, Confusing heel turn 

Make no mistake about it, if you missed out on AEW Dynamite this week, you missed out on a stellar show from start to finish. This reviewer had a difficult time sitting through a drab episode of WWE RAW earlier this week, but AEW Dynamite more than made up for it with a spectacular show.

#1 Best: Two of the best on the microphone on AEW Dynamite have a verbal sparring session

The AEW Dynamite roster is comprised of seasoned veterans as well as some upcoming talents and so great promos such as Taz and Cody Rhodes don't often get to joust with people in the same league as themselves. But this week, Taz called out someone from management to recognize the FTW Championship on AEW Dynamite and Cody Rhodes appeared for probably the most intense segment of the entire night.

"Are you gonna tell me creative has nothing for me?" 😂😂 Taz out here firing shots that don't miss #AEWDynamite — the mad queen (@forgivemedelila) November 26, 2020

Taz even broke the fourth wall by asking Cody Rhodes if creative had nothing for him, which one has to assume was a shot at WWE. Cody Rhodes fired a salvo by saying that Taz's son was not training with him, but instead, with Cody himself. One could cut the tension with a knife.

Let's hope that these sparring sessions on the microphone continue for a very long time between the two masters of the craft currently active in the AEW Dynamite roster.