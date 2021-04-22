AEW Dynamite - Best and worst- Former WWE star names 2 targets, Possible mistake with Kenny Omega

AEW Dynamite really did not have too many weak segments this week. Also, it was great to see the Sportskeeda team, which usually picked a team during the Wednesday Night wars, enjoying both shows.

If there's any criticism for AEW Dynamite this week, it is that the result of every contest was predictable. You knew who would be walking out as the victor going into each and every match.

As always, feel free to leave a comment and let us know what you thought of AEW Dynamite. Did you find it as enjoyable as this reviewer did or did you think that there was room for improvement on the show?

Presenting the 'Best and Worst' of AEW Dynamite.

#1 Best: Miro continues to cut gripping AEW Dynamite promos

"You got a title, you got a problem." - @ToBeMiro puts the #AEW champions on notice on #AEWDynamite.



Tune into Dynamite Now on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/B0WnVlpAHk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 22, 2021

It is safe to say that the wrestling world unanimously agrees that Miro deserves better. He has deserved better for most of his wrestling career and the way in which he's been booked both on RAW and AEW Dynamite thus far did him no favors.

Thankfully, we've seen a (with all due respect to Jon Moxley) paradigm shift in Miro's behavior where he's gone from a comedy character with Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford to an unstoppable and scary monster. It doesn't make sense to do Kenny Omega vs. Miro, considering both men are heels, but a feud between Darby Allin and Miro could be money!

Give us Miro vs Darby at Double Or Nothing please! #AEWDynamite — Tru Heel Heat Wrestling (@TruHeelHeat) April 22, 2021

Of course, MJF and Chris Jericho also cut great promos on AEW Dynamite, but that was a given. These are two men who're at the top of their game in terms of mic skills, and each got his message across in a truly compelling manner.

Could Miro destroy Darby Allin once he's done with Ethan Page and Sky?

