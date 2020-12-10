AEW Dynamite - Best and worst- Sting delays a Cody Rhodes feud, Big mistake with Brandi Rhodes and Shaq

They say that last week's episode of AEW Dynamite was the most stacked show in the promotion's history, but this week wasn't any different either. This episode seemed just as loaded, and well, in a nutshell, it was absolute dynamite.

The question that arises when you book a near-perfect AEW Dynamite show is whether the company can keep the momentum up, and the answer is that they did, on this week's show.

There was very little to complain about, and it is safe to say that AEW Dynamite is perhaps the most fun weekly show to watch every week.

Reviewing these two hours of action did not feel like work. There are certainly several elements on AEW Dynamite that could do with some work, but overall, it's fresh, engaging, fast-paced, and most importantly, consistent in quality.

#1 Best: Sting makes his intentions known on AEW Dynamite, does not want a Cody Rhodes program yet

Listen, we all know that we're eventually going to get Sting vs. Cody Rhodes either on AEW Dynamite or more likely, at a pay-per-view event at some point down the line. What we also know is that Cody Rhodes is a real-life Sting fanboy, and so the enthusiasm that he showed during the segment on AEW Dynamite this week wasn't made up.

But the fact that Sting belittled Cody Rhodes called him 'kid,' said he's not in the company to face Cody Rhodes at this point, and made his intentions clear (and yet remained so very vague) about Darby Allin, all add up to what should be an extremely compelling few months to come.

But seriously we all need some of that good juju that Darby has.... the guy is in a program with STING!!! Seriously think about it... — _denisesalcedo (@_denisesalcedo) December 10, 2020

Advertisement

All through his career, the Stinger has mentioned time and again that the only thing for sure about him is that nothing is for sure, something that added to his overall mystique.

It's great to see AEW treating him right. Great booking from Tony Khan.