AEW Dynamite - Best and Worst - Title reign ends after two years, Former WWE Champion squashes 24-year-old star 

This week's AEW Dynamite continued its build towards the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view next month. Although it wasn't the best episode, the exciting match card kept the audience's interest till the end.

While fans expected CM Punk to ignite a new rivalry tonight, The Straight Edge Superstar sat at the commentary desk. We'll now be discussing the positives and negatives of the show, given the unexpected title change and a few storyline developments that transpired.

#5 Worst: FTR defeats the Lucha Brothers for the AAA tag team championships on AEW Dynamite

In a surprising turn of events, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) turned out to be Andrade's close friends tonight as they dethroned the Lucha Brothers to win the AAA Tag Team Championships.

Despite having a title change, it felt absurd to hand Fenix and Penta their first loss this soon, given that they recently captured the AEW Tag Team Titles. Although they lost the titles of another promotion, a defeat might affect the team's credibility and recent popularity.

From a storyline perspective, randomly throwing FTR into Andrade's feud against the Death Triangle didn't seem to fit well. The company has rationalized the scenario by stating that Andrade paid the FTR to pull off this swerve. If the former NXT Superstar brought someone close from his family like Bestia or Dragon Lee, it would add another level of intensity to this feud.

#4 Best: Sting stepping up on Darby Allin's behalf to put MJF on notice

MJF came out tonight for his match against Darby Allin. However, the match was postponed when The Pinnacle laid waste to the former TNT Champion last week.

The Salt of the Earth pretended to have no involvement in that beatdown and, instead, called out Allin to show up. Soon after, Wardlow brought in a referee to the ring, prompting him to have 10-count to declare MJF the winner from his match against Darby Allin.

As the count reached nine, Sting marched down towards the ring with his signature baseball bat. The Icon hit Wardlow with his bat, but MJF used the distraction to escape the ring.

Last week, when some goons, presumably The Pinnacle, attacked Allin, many wondered why Sting didn't show up to rescue his partner. With the legendary Icon rightfully inserted into the storyline, the feud will become more interesting in the weeks to come. The company seems to be steadily building towards a tag team match pitting Sting and Darby Allin against Wardlow and MJF down the road.

Edited by Angana Roy