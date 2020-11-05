AEW Dynamite before Full Gear- Best and worst- Announcer gets attacked, big botch during the broadcast

AEW Dynamite put on quite a show to hype up their upcoming pay-per-view- Full Gear this week. There was very little to complain about, and honestly, the fact that the music of Cinderella was used in a promo package ahead of Full Gear, on AEW Dynamite definitely did make more than one glam rock fan pop big time.

However, there is certainly room for improvement when it comes to quite a few aspects of AEW Dynamite and they shall be written in the comments below. As always, feel free to chime in with your thoughts about this week's show and also what you may be looking forward to when it comes to AEW Full Gear.

Without further ado, please do check out the 'Best and worst' of AEW Dynamite, written here for your amusement and entertainment.

#1 Best: Chris Jericho tells MJF what he is missing on AEW Dynamite

.@the_mjf soft?! We guess we'll find out, what do you guys think? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/YL86hWtm0G — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 5, 2020

If you take out the singing and the dancing from the feud, you'd see that Chris Jericho and MJF have had quite the build to their match thus far, with the Town Hall segment and then with this version of AEW Dynamite beginning with Chris Jericho saying that MJF has a missing ingredient that separates him from the rest of the Inner Circle.

And so, after MJF won his match, he came sprinting to the commentary desk and attacked Chris Jericho, who was the special guest commentator this week on AEW Dynamite.

Well damn, Saturday can't come soon enough 😤 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/nFJfFGqSDw — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 5, 2020

Chris Jericho was a great counterpoint as a heel with Tony Schiavone, JR, and Excalibur behind the commentary desk, and he kept it entertaining through the course of the night. The fact that Chris Jericho had a wide smile on his face on AEW Dynamite following the attack from MJF was a great touch.