AEW Dynamite Results: Former WWE stars win top title, Wardlow defends TNT Championship, Jon Moxley faces top Japanese star

We had multiple title matches on last night's AEW Dynamite, including a fantastic main event where new champions were crowned. Also on the card, hometown star Anna Jay faced Serena Deeb while Luchasaurus was also in singles action.

Read on for full AEW Dynamite Results:

Wardlow (c) vs. Orange Cassidy [for the AEW TNT Championship]

Orange Cassidy went for his usual move of putting his hands in his pockets, but Wardlow tore his pockets out. Cassidy went for a hurricanrana but couldn't get Mr. Mayhem off his feet. Best Friends tried to get involved from ringside but got ejected by the referee.

Orange used the distraction to send Wardlow crashing out of the ring. He followed it up with a tope suicida, but Wardlow was like an immovable object in his way. He went to powerbomb Orange Cassidy on the floor, but he maneuvered out and sent Wardlow face-first into the ring post.

The latter chased Cassidy around the ring and ended up pulling Danhausen out from under it. He was too scared of Wardlow to curse him, but Orange Cassidy took the opportunity to blindside Wardlow with Orange Punch.

Back in the ring, Cassidy sent Wardlow headfirst into the turnbuckle. He went for a crossbody, but Wardlow caught him in midair. Orange broke free again and hit Wardlow with a chopblock, trying to ground the big man. Cassidy followed it up with the spinning DDT, but Wardlow kicked out at one.

The champion then hit Orange Cassidy with the F10, but he kicked out. Wardlow went to follow up with a powerbomb, but Cassidy broke free again. Orange went back up on the top rope for a diving DDT. Wardlow caught him in midair, but Cassidy countered it into a Stundog Millionaire, which he followed up with a Big Break for a nearfall.

Orange Cassidy went for the Orange Punch, but Wardlow caught him in midair and hit a powerbomb, and that was enough to put Cassidy away.

Result: Wardlow def. Orange Cassidy on AEW Dynamite

MATCH RATING: B

Chris Jericho addresses Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho was out next. He addressed Eddie Kingston, challenging him to a barbed wire death match to get revenge for his friends.

Jericho said that he had humiliated Eddie's friends and put them on the sidelines, including Kingston's close friend Ruby Soho who now had a 'mangled hand'. Jericho then called Eddie Kingston a mark for Onita and Sabu for challenging him to a barbed-wire match.

Chris Jericho said that he had a history with barbed wire matches, winning the first barbed wire match in Canadian history when he was 22. He added that Kingston would be facing The Painmaker next week and not just Chris Jericho, adding that after The Wizard was done beating him, he could go back to being insignificant.

Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita [AEW World title eliminator]

Jon Moxley took Takeshita down early, but the Japanese star was quickly back on his feet. Both men traded chops before the AEW World Champion took Takeshita down with a lariat.

Moxley pulled Takeshita out to the apron and went for a piledriver. The latter blocked it and hit Moxley with a German Suplex on the apron. He returned the favor with a boot across the jaw as we headed to commercial.

Moxley continued to pound Takeshita out at ringside, busting the Japanese star open. Back in the ring, Mox bit Takeshita across the forehead before hitting a superplex. Moxley went to lock in a cross-armbreaker, but Takeshita rolled over and managed to ge his boot on the bottom rope.

Takeshita, in turn, took Mox down and hit a Frog Splash from the top rope. He followed it up with a rolling elbow and a German Suplex, but it wasn't enough to put Moxley away. Jon Moxley hit back with the Paradigm Shift and put Takeshita away.

Result: Jon Moxley def. Konosuke Takeshita on AEW Dynamite

MATCH RATING: B

Christian Cage and Luchasaurus were out next on AEW Dynamite, and they addressed Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr., who were in the ring. Christian called Pillman Jr.'s late father an average wrestler before saying that Griff Garrison looks a lot like Jungle Boy.

Luchasaurus vs. Griff Garrison on AEW Dynamite

Luchasaurus hit a German Suplex early, forcing Griff Garrison out to ringside. He dragged him back into the ring and hit a chokeslam in the middle of the ring.

Christian Cage asked Luchasaurus to hit a second chokeslam from out at ringside, and the big man obliged. He then locked in the Tar Pit and forced Garrison to tap out.

Result: Luchasaurus def. Griff Garrison on AEW Dynamite

MATCH RATING: N/A

Luchasaurus dragged Garrison out to ringside after the match and went to chokeslam him through the announcer's table. Pillman Jr. tried to stop it but ate a headbutt from Luchasaurus. The former Jurassic Express member then placed Pillman Jr. on the timekeeper's table and chokeslammed Garrison into him.

Hangman Page was backstage with Tony Schiavone on AEW Dynamite. He said he was disappointed after the Battle Royal last week, where Brody King eliminated him. John Silver and Alex Reynolds came up and challenged the House of Black to a match on AEW Rampage.

Jake Hager vs. Claudio Castagnoli on AEW Dynamite

Claudio charged at Hager as soon as the bell rang and hit him with an uppercut. Claudio went for the Neutralizer, but Hager powered out and rolled out of the ring.

Back in the ring, Hager went for the Hanger Bomb, but it was blocked. Claudio then hit Jake Hager with a modified version of the 619. Hager didn't take it lying down and took control of the match, laying into Claudio in the corner.

Hager dominated the match for the next couple of minutes until Claudio hit back with a spinning springboard uppercut. Claudio continued raining in uppercuts, forcing Hager out to ringside.

Back in the ring, Claudio with The Giant Swing on Jake Hager, which he transitioned into a Sharpshooter. Hager signaled to the back while he was in the hold, and fellow JAS members Matt Minard and Angelo Parker ran down to the ring.

Hager briefly took back control thanks to the distraction, but it didn't last long. Claudio took out Angelo Parker before hitting Jake Hager with a sit-out powerbomb for the win.

Result: Claudio Castagnoli def. Jake Hager on AEW Dynamite

MATCH RATING: B+

Serena Deeb vs. Anna Jay on AEW Dynamite

Anna Jay was in front of her hometown crowd, but that didn't stop Serena from trying to pick up a quick win. She tried to lock in the Serenity Lock, but Jay almost reversed it into the Queenslayer. The match briefly spilled out to ringside, right in front of Anna Jay's family, who were in the front row.

Serena clawed Anna Jay across the face before taking her down with a backbreaker. Anna Jay briefly locked in the Queenslayer, but Deeb broke free with an armdrag. Deeb then locked in a single-leg Boston Crab, forcing Anna Jay to tap out.

Result: Serena Deeb def. Anna Jay on AEW Dynamite

MATCH RATING: B

Deeb refused to break the hold after the match, and Mercedes Martinez ran out to chase Deeb away.

Jade Cargill and the Baddies were backstage with Tony Schiavone. Jade was still not happy with the interim Baddie situation. Stokely Hathaway then took the mic and sent a warning to Athena and Kris Statlander.

Anna Jay was backstage in the doctor's room with Tony Schiavone. Tay Conti approached her and told her to make better choices for her career.

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks vs. Swerve In Your Glory [for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships]

Keith Lee and Matt Jackson started things off for their teams on AEW Dynamite. Lee went for a jumping spin kick, which Matt Jackson avoided, but immediately tagged his brother in. Swerve also tagged in. Nick Jackson with an Escalera before both men vaulted out to the floor and went face to face.

Hobbs and Ricky Starks then got in and cleared the ring, taking control of the match. Starks and Swerve were the legal men at this point. During the ad break, we saw Keith Lee toss Ricky Starks into the Young Bucks, clearing the ring.

The big man then went for a dive but was pulled out of the ring by Hobbs and Starks. Nick Jackson went for a diver, but Keith Lee caught him in midair and powerbombed him into his brother.

Back in the ring, Hobbs and Starks came close to winning after Starks hit Nick Jackson with a cutter. Swerve and Matt Jackson tagged in. Nick Jackson with the blind tag, and The Bucks took out Swerve with a superkick. Ricky Starks then joined The Bucks and took down Keith Lee with a triple superkick. The Bucks then took out Starks.

Meanwhile, the ref went down. Matt Jackson grabbed the title belt, but Ricky Starks took him out. Swerve then grabbed the belt, but Matt Jackson hit him with a low blow.

Matt Jackson with belt shots to Keith Kee, Ricky Starks, and Swerve. The Young Bucks then hit Swerve with the BTE Trigger, but Starks broke up the count. Keith Lee then took out Nick Jackson before they hit Matt Jackson with the Swerve Stomp. Hobbs broke up the count and dished out Spinebusters all around.

Starks cut Swerve in half with a Spear, but Matt Jackson broke up the count. Keith Lee tossed Hobbs out of the ring. Swerve then hit a moonsault off Keith Lee's chest and out to ringside. Lee then hit a running dive to the outside. Swerve hit Ricky Starks with the Swerve Stomp, and that was enough to put him away and crown the new tag team champions.

Result: Swerve In Your Glory def. The Young Bucks and Hobbs and Starks on AEW Dynamite

MATCH RATING: A

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far