AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash Results: Former WWE Superstar debuts, CM Punk unveils new look, Incredible performance from Sting

AEW's Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite emanated from the Greensboro Coliseum. Sting returned to the Coliseum after many years and gave a performance to remember. The main event did not disappoint.

We also saw Adam Cole face Orange Cassidy, which saw the debut of a former WWE Superstar. Ruby Soho faced Nyla Rose in the TBS Tournament while Malakai Black took on Griff Garrison.

Read on for full AEW Holiday Bash results:

Adam Cole vs Orange Cassidy kicked off AEW Dynamite

Orange Cassidy started with a couple of roll-up attempts before taking Adam Cole down with a side headlock. Cole went for an elbow to the mid-section before attempting alariat,t but Orange took him down again.

Cole finally got in some offense, hitting Orange Cassidy with a backstabber. Cassidy replied with a diving crossbody followed by a tornado DDT.

As Orange Cassidy headed to the top rope, The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler came down to ringside. Orange Cassidy dived at Cutler and took him out.

Best Friends also came out to confront The Bucks. Adam Cole took advantage and tossed Orange into the steel steps. Cole then tossed Cassidy into the barricade.

Back in the ring, both men hit simultaneous clotheslines and went down. Cole was back on his feet first but Cassidy hit him with a superkick.

Orange Cassidy followed it up with a diving DDT from the top rope. Adam Cole took Cassidy down again and looked for the Panama Sunrise. Cassidy backed away and Cole followed him. Orange then rolled Cole up once again.

Orange Cassidy headed to the top rope again and Cole caught him with a superkick. He followed it up with the Panama Sunrise for the near fall. Cole then dropped his kneepad and went for the Boom but Cassidy dodged it.

Bobby Fish came out for the distraction at this point. As Fish had the referee distracted, Kyle O'Reilly came out to make his AEW debut, attacking Orange Cassidy from behind. This gave Adam Cole the opening to pin Orange Cassidy for the win.

Result: Adam Cole def. Orange Cassidy

Grade: B

The Best Friends hit the ring after the bell but were taken out by Cole, Fish, and O'Reilly. The Young Bucks also came down to the ring but Cole and his boys walked away.

