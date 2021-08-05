AEW Dynamite: Homecoming - Best and Worst - Cody Rhodes teases retirement; big mistake with next week's show; underwhelming matchup in the works?

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was strictly okay when you compare it to the weekly fare that the company dishes out on a regular basis. That said, it was still a solid show, an entertaining show, and at least, it ended on the right note.

But if you have to compare it to the drudgery of sitting through three hours of RAW, this was still an ace broadcast. AEW Dynamite: Homecoming delivered on multiple fronts and the crowd, all said and done, seemed to be into everything, positive or negative. At the end of the day, that's what counts the most.

AEW Dynamite and All Elite Wrestling as a whole have goodwill that is pretty much unmatched in this day and age. So, what were the aspects of AEW Dynamite that were good and those that weren't? It's time for Best and Worst!

#3 Best/Worst: On AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage announces his next target

Not interested in Christian vs Omega, especially not at All Out. — John (@JohnB887) August 5, 2021

Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega is likely to be a solid match when it happens (hopefully not at All Out), but it's not really as anticipated a match as some of the other alternatives are.

We dont want cage vs omega. — tj110_ (@tj110_) August 5, 2021

The build-up to Hangman Page vs. Kenny Omega has been so good that it just doesn't make sense to not have the match now. If Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage is an AEW Dynamite match, then one can give them the benefit of the doubt.

Having said that, Christian Cage is a great worker, and will no doubt go on to put out an Instant Classic against the AEW World Champion. If only they had chosen to do this at a time when it seemed like the Hangman storyline wasn't coming to a boil.

From the looks of it, Hangman Page has been written off TV to focus on his personal life, which is great. But the Page vs. Omega storyline is just the most interesting thing in all of wrestling right now. Christian vs. Omega is not!

