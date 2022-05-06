AEW Dynamite (May 4, 2022) 5 biggest news stories: Former WWE Superstar makes debut, Undisputed ROH Women’s Champion crowned

AEW Dynamite continues to deliver on a weekly basis and gets the wrestling world talking. This week was no different, as the company continues to build towards the Double or Nothing pay-per-view later this month.

As per tradition, a handful of matches and segments were announced before the show aired, with the focus being on a number of high-stakes contests, including the Blackpool Combat Club battling The Butcher, The Blade & Angelico and more Owen Hart Tournament qualifying bouts.

The episode was also highlighted by the Ring of Honor Women's World Championship being defended. The current champion heading into the event, Deonna Purrazzo, faced interim champion Mercedes Martinez to determine the Undisputed ROH Women's Champion.

With that being said, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of this show.

#5 Major matches and segments set for next week

AEW Dynamite will be live on Long Island, NY next week

AEW Dynamite returns to Long Island, New York next week at the UBS Arena. As per past events at the new venue, there is expected to be a very vocal crowd, which will only enhance the broadcast.

MJF will reveal a contract with stipulations for his impeding match with Wardlow, CM Punk will battle John Silver, and the FTW Championship will be on the line when Ricky Starks defends against Jungle Boy.

#4 New match added to Double or Nothing card

The AEW Women's Championship will be on the line at Double or Nothing

After coming face-to-face and exchanging words, the AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa will put her title on the line against Serena Deeb at Double or Nothing on May 29 in Las Vegas.

The pair have a history of competing against each other, with Deeb defeating La Mera Mera in October 2020 to take the NWA World Women's Championship from her. Could history repeat itself in a few short weeks?

#3 Owen Hart Tournament brackets revealed

After weeks of qualifying matches, the brackets for the men's Owen Hart Tournament have now been revealed. The competition will officially kick off next week at the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY.

Next Wednesday, Darby Allin will face Jeff Hardy in what promises to be an intriguing encounter, plus Adam Cole will go one-on-one with Dax Harwood of FTR. The winners of both those matches will advance to the semi-finals.

#2 W. Morrissey makes AEW debut

Last week, MJF teased that he had a mystery opponent up his sleeve for Wardlow. he promised it was someone who was smarter and stronger, and teased that it was former WWE star Big Cass by saying, "You can't teach that," his former catchphrase.

It was eventually revealed to be Big Cass, who now goes under the name W. Morrissey in IMPACT Wrestling. However, the former tag team partner of Enzo Amore was defeated by Wardlow with a devastating powerbomb, much to the shock of Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

#1 Mercedes Martinez crowned the Undisputed ROH Women's Champion

Mercedes Martinez became the Undisputed ROH Women's Champion on Dynamite

It was a special night for Ring of Honor, as the Undisputed Ring of Honor Women's Champion was crowned. The match itself headlined Dynamite and received a great reception from fans inside the arena in Baltimore.

In the end, it was interim champion Mercedes Martinez who overcame The Virtuosa Deonna Purrazzo by defeating her via submission to walk away with both titles.

Let us know your reaction to this week's episode of Dynamite in the comments section below!

Edited by Brandon Nell