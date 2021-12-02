AEW Dynamite - Best and Worst - Six-time world champion ends ex-WWE star's winning streak, big mistake with Adam Cole, female star pushing Cody Rhodes for heel turn?

AEW Dynamite rarely fails to deliver, and tonight's edition turned out to be the most intriguing in recent weeks. Though the company continued their build towards the upcoming 'Winter is Coming' special event, a larger portion of the show centered around beef-settling feuds.

While there was no mention of any WWE star's name on Wednesday night, Cody Rhodes briefly impersonated Triple H to send his hometown crowd into a frenzy. Additionally, several noteworthy takeaways have emerged from the show, which we will be discussing as positives and negatives.

Some of you may disagree with the reviewer's opinions. Hence, feel free to pen down your thoughts on the show.

#5 Best: Sting and Darby Allin ending Billy Gunn's undefeated streak on AEW Dynamite

The battle between the two undefeated teams pitting Sting and Darby Allin against Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn exceeded everybody's expectations tonight. The face-painted stars defeated The Gunn Club in an incredibly hard-hitting contest, ending Billy Gunn's winning streak in the tag team division.

Allin impressively brought out the best in his opponents, while a resilient Sting finished the match on a high note.

Given that the outcome had a fitting conclusion to their storyline, there's no reason for either team to prolong this feud ahead of Winter is Coming. Speaking of the special event, it will mark The WCW Icon's one-year anniversary of his AEW debut.

Assuming the company will no longer continue Sting's feud with The Gunn Club after tonight, Tony Khan could look to book The Vigilante in a money feud with an angle alongside Darby Allin.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy