AEW Dynamite Preview: Bryan Danielson takes on former WWE star; Tournament brackets to be announced

Welcome to the AEW Dynamite preview. We'll take a look at what AEW has up its sleeve for its flagship show.

This week's Dynamite will be telecast on Saturday instead of its usual Wednesday timeslot. Several segments and matches have been announced.

Bryan Danielson will be in action against a former NXT Tag Team Champion while a former WWE Champion will battle AEW's young prospect, Wheeler Yuta.

Malakai Black and Dante Martin will square off after the owner of the House of Black interrupted Dante Martin's promo last week. Hangman Adam Page will address AEW fans ahead of his upcoming world title match against Kenny Omega. Also, AEW will announce the brackets for the World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Without further delay, let's take a look at what Saturday has in store for us.

Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta on AEW Dynamite

Fresh off his death match victory over Nick Gage at GCW Fight Club, a battered and bruised Jon Moxley will face Wheeler Yuta of the Best Friends.

The match was made official during AEW Rampage. It will allow the 24-year old youngster to mix it up with a former AEW and WWE Champion.

It's too soon for Wheeler Yuta to get a victory over Jon Moxley, so expect the Lunatic Fringe to come out on top.

Kiera Hogan vs. Penelope Ford on AEW Dynamite

Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts tag team champion Kiera Hogan will take on Penelope Ford in another match announced during AEW Rampage.

Kiera Hogan hasn't enjoyed a very successful start to her AEW career, having faced big names like Jade Cargill and Hikaru Shida.

Penelope Ford is coming off a big loss in tag team action to Tay Conti and Anna Jay. This match should serve as a way for the Super Bad Girl to bounce back.

Malakai Black vs. Dante Martin on AEW Dynamite

In what will probably be the most exciting match of the night, Malakai Black will take on Dante Martin after accepting Martin's open challenge last week.

Dante Martin is a highly talented youngster with a bright future. His performances have endeared him to colleagues and fans alike.

Malakai Black, on the other hand, is undefeated in AEW and has been utterly dominant since his debut. Expect the Dutchman to win after a stellar match.

Lucha Brothers vs. Mystery Opponents on AEW Dynamite for the AAA Tag Team Championship

The AEW and AAA Tag Team Champions Lucha Brothers will face off against mystery masked opponents of Andrade El Idolo's choosing. The match will be for the AAA Tag Team Championship.

Fans have speculated endlessly on who it could be, with several names from AAA being thrown into the mix. We'll have to wait and see who shows up.

The mysterious nature of the opponents makes this a difficult match to predict. A top Luchador tag team could dethrone the Lucha Brothers, considering they have had the belts for nearly a year and a half.

Bobby Fish vs. Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite

EliteAEW®️ @EIiteAEW Bryan Danielson in his first 2 matches in #AEW was vs Kenny Omega and Nick Jackson. Now in his next 2 matches on back to back days which is sure to be 2 physical matches he faces freaking Suzuki and Bobby Fish. UNREAL 😱 #AEW Rampage #AEW Dynamite Bryan Danielson in his first 2 matches in #AEW was vs Kenny Omega and Nick Jackson. Now in his next 2 matches on back to back days which is sure to be 2 physical matches he faces freaking Suzuki and Bobby Fish. UNREAL 😱 #AEWRampage #AEWDynamite

In arguably the most anticipated bout of the night, former NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish will square off against Bryan Danielson.

Both men picked up big wins on AEW Rampage Buy-In as Fish defeated Lee Moriarty and the American Dragon defeated Minoru Suzuki.

Bobby Fish recently signed with AEW and, despite being a veteran with almost 18 years of in-ring experience, there's no chance Danielson will lose on Saturday.

Various segments on AEW Dynamite

A couple of major segments were announced ahead of time. The new number one contender, Hangman Adam Page, will address AEW fans ahead of his eagerly awaited clash against Kenny Omega.

AEW will also announce the brackets for the World Title Eliminator Tournament to determine the next number one contender for the premier title in All Elite Wrestling.

