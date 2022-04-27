AEW Dynamite Preview: CM Punk to call first-time-ever match, Wardlow faces ex-WWE star, Sammy Guevara defends TNT title

AEW Dynamite emanates from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this week.

The show is set to feature CM Punk in a very special match that will undoubtedly pay homage to both Owen and Bret Hart. Wardlow continues his battle to be released from MJF's contract, as he steps up against a monster of a star.

Sammy Guevara puts his TNT Championship on the line in a match that has become his signature. Could The Spanish God be silenced after weeks of taunting the crowd?

All these exciting bouts and more will be detailed in this week's AEW Dynamite Preview:

The Jericho Appreciation Society call out Eddie Kingston and Proud N Powerful

The JAS are pushing their rivalry to the next level.

Eddie Kingston and Proud N Powerful can't seem to pick up a victory against the Jericho Appreciation Society. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, the faction plans to yet again call out their foes.

The segment will undoubtedly result in a brawl of some kind. Kingston and co. will have to find two other allies to even the numbers. It will be interesting to see who those two men could be.

Wardlow steps up against The Murderhawk Monster, Lance Archer

Two of AEW's biggest stars clash head-to-head on AEW Dynamite.

The Murderhawk Monster has been contracted to stop Wardlow from wiggling his way out of MJF's contract. For the past few weeks, The War Dog has been a thorn in Friedman's side as he's demanded to be released from his contract.

While both stars are menacing in their own right, Wardlow will likely pick up the win tonight. The star is currently enjoying a massive push and another win on Dynamite will make him all the more formidable.

Mr. Mayhem will need all the momentum he can get when he eventually takes on MJF. Everything seems to indicate that the bout will take place at Double or Nothing.

Serena Deeb and Hikaru Shida aim to end their heated feud once and for all

Serena Deeb and Hikaru Shida have been embroiled in a heated feud for months.

The Professor of Professional Wrestling didn't take well to Shida's AEW milestone of being the first woman to 50 wins in the promotion. Since then, Deeb has taken every opportunity to hurt and cost Hikaru at any given opportunity.

The two will finally settle things in a Philadelphia Street Fight, and only one woman can walk out. The match could go either way, as both stars are matched on nearly every level.

10 Man Tag - The Undisputed Elite vs. Dante Martin, Varsity Blonds, Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson

The Undisputed Elite vowed to remind fans who they truly are.

During last week's AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole promised the rest of the Undisputed Elite that they'd show the fans who they are again. The five stars have suffered a string of losses, making Cole think that fans don't believe in them anymore.

The team will face five young and upcoming stars on the roster. The group of prodigies will have a tough time going up against the veterans on the Undisputed Elite.

While the younger wrestlers could do with some exposure, The Undisputed Elite will likely walk out victorious in the end.

Sammy Guevara (C) vs. Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship in a Ladder Match

Sammy Guevara arguably stole the TNT Championship from Scorpio Sky after he hit Sky with a low blow. The two have gone back and forth via promos and aim to settle the score this week on AEW Dynamite.

Guevara has lost the support of fans in recent weeks. While Sky is far from a babyface himself, he is receiving more and more cheers with each passing week.

The two men will take each other on in a Ladder Match, a match type that Guevara excels in. Scorpio Sky will have to push himself further if he intends on recapturing the belt from The Spanish God.

FTR to clash against each other on AEW Dynamite; with CM Punk on commentary

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood test themselves against one another for the first time ever.

FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood will face each other on Dynamite. Only one man can qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and push ahead to take it all.

CM Punk has been announced as the special guest commentator. Since all three share a deep love for Bret Hart, the match will likely include some callbacks to The Hitman.

Wheeler and Harwood have never been on opposing ends, so the winner won't be easy to predict. The match could go either way, but will undoubtedly grow the bond between the two men.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Arjun