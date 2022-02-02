AEW Dynamite Preview: Long-awaited CM Punk dream match, former WWE stars collide in tag team action

Welcome to the preview for AEW Dynamite.

AEW continued its resurgence last week after a few sub-par Dynamite episodes to close out the year with its annual Beach Break special. The company will look to carry on that momentum as we head to Chicago for the next episode.

The company has announced just 3 matches for the program so far. With another day to go before the show gets underway, we could see Tony Khan announce more segments and matches for Wednesday night's Dynamite.

CM Punk will face a bitter rival after weeks of feuding on the mic. Malakai Black will once again team up with Brody King to face a familiar foe in the form of another former WWE star. The card is rounded out by a rematch from the TBS Championship Tournament.

Without any delay, let's jump into the preview.

#3. CM Punk will finally get his hands on MJF on AEW Dynamite

CM Punk has run through the likes of FTR, Wardlow and Shawn Spears in his quest to get his hands on MJF. After last week's beatdown at the hands of the Pinnacle, the Second City Saint will finally get to face the former MLW star.

The contest has been built on the back of numerous fiery promos from both men. The match being in Chicago will add further to the story of MJF trying to inflict the first loss in the Voice of the Voiceless's AEW career.

Should the three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner come out on top in Chicago, he may garner nuclear heat the likes of which has never been seen in AEW.

#2. Ruby Soho and Nyla Rose will collide again on Dynamite

Greg Bush @GregBushSK Ooooh Ruby vs Nyla next week? Hell yeah. Ooooh Ruby vs Nyla next week? Hell yeah.

Ruby Soho and Nyla Rose met in the TBS Championship Tournament semifinals, with the Runaway coming out on top.

Nyla Rose is a former women's champion, but lately she has taken some major losses. The Native Beast lost to Britt Baker in a title match and came up short against Jade Cargill in a triple threat match which involved Thunder Rosa. This is likely to be a very competitive match, and either woman will benefit greatly from a win.

#1. The House of Black will face the Death Triangle

Following weeks anticipation by fans, Malakai Black and Brody King teamed up for the first time in AEW two weeks ago. The House of Black demolished the Varsity Blonds with little effort to open their account in their new surroundings.

Also Read Article Continues below

Malakai Black and Pac's issues resurfaced afterward as the Englishman continued to sell his eye injury as a result of the black mist. This leads to the tag team match of Black and King against Penta El Zero Miedo and Pac. With the level of talent involved, it's sure to be a great match, with the House of Black arguably more in need of a win to establish themselves in their new company.

Vince Russo is not a Danhausen fan. Click here for more.

Edited by Jacob Terrell