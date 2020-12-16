AEW Dynamite Preview: Kenny Omega faces Joey Janela in a No DQ match, Sting set to appear

We have another big episode of Dynamite this week with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in action in a No DQ match, while Sting is also set to make an appearance. Cody Rhodes will also be in action against Angelico. We also have a 14-man tag team match with every member of The Inner Circle in action.

Kenny Omega faces Joey Janela in a No DQ match

It was the match that was meant to be your AEW World Title Eliminator Match will finally take place TONIGHT! It's the #AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX vs. @JANELABABY in a No Disqualification | Anything Goes Match!



WATCH #AEWDynamite tonight at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/1W892apVdK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2020

We found out on IMPACT that AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will be in action at Hard To Kill, teaming up with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. Kenny will be in action tonight in a No DQ Anything Goes match against Joey Janela.

Omega and Janela had an epic battle last year and tonight should be no different. Omega will be the favourite going in but he'll have to earn his win.

Sting set to appear on AEW Dynamite

After his interaction with 'The American Nightmare' @CodyRhodes on this past episode of Dynamite. @Sting will appear live TONIGHT!



Get your tickets NOW via https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq or watch #AEWDynamite at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/qa1ULaWBoC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2020

Last week on Dynamite, Sting had an interaction with Cody on Dynamite inside the ring. Cody said that he had waited a long time to share the ring with Sting but the WCW legend wasn't as enthusiastic.

Sting will be back on Dynamite tonight. It will be interesting to see if the segment with Cody leads to anything.

The entire Inner Circle will be in action in a 14-man tag team match

Let the chaos ensue this Wednesday night @ 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/ofN8BCeUUX — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 14, 2020

We have a huge 14-man tag team match tonight. Every member of the Inner Circle will be in action as they take on the team of Best Friends, Top Flight, Varsity Blondes and Brandon Cutler. Can The Inner Circle co-exist? Will Sammy Guevara and MJF come to blows again? We'll find out later tonight.

Ivelisse and Diamante face Big Swole and Serena Deeb

The AEW Women's Tag Team Cup winners are back in action tomorrow night on #AEWDyanmite 😤 Tune-in @ 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/QdraodfOVu — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 15, 2020

The Women's Tag Team Cup Winners, Ivelisse and Diamante, will be in action on AEW Dynamite tonight. They face on the formidable team of Big Swole and NWA Women's Champion Serena Deeb. The question here will be how well Swole and Deeb can work as a tag team. Diamante and Ivelisse have a lot more experience as a tag team and that could give them the edge tonight.

Cody Rhodes faces Angelico in singles action

After last week's encounter with @Sting, @CodyRhodes is back in the ring this Wednesday against @AngelicoAAA pic.twitter.com/4d2XkOKXDg — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 14, 2020

Following his run in with Sting last week on Dynamite, Cody Rhodes will face Angelico of TH2. Cody will have a tough match ahead of him tonight as Angelico is a talented wrestler in his own right. Cody will have the upperhand in a singles match and will be the favourite going in.

The Acclaimed set to face SCU

And that's what we'll get when The Acclaimed takes on SCU tomorrow night @ 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/ULYmv77J7g — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 15, 2020

The Acclaimed have been impressive on AEW Dark, picking up another win this week. They will be in action on Dynamite tonight as they face the experienced duo of Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian of SCU. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster will definitely be looking to make a great impression. The duo recently signed full time contracts with AEW and it's clear why management rate them highly.