AEW Dynamite Preview: NWA Women's Championship on the line, PAC returns to action

We have another stacked episode of AEW Dynamite this week with the NWA Women's Championship on the line. Serena Deeb defends the title against former champion Thunder Rosa.
We also have PAC returning to action in his first AEW match in eight months. The main event of tonight's Dynamite will see Cody and Darby Allin teaming up to face Team Taz's Ricky Starks and Brian Cage.
Darby Allin teams up with Cody Rhodes in the main event
AEW Full Gear saw Darby Allin becoming the first home-grown champion in AEW as he beat Cody to win the TNT Championship. After the match, both men were attacked by Brian Cage and Ricky Starks of Team Taz.
Darby Allin and Cody will have to put aside whatever animosity is between then tonight on Dynamite as they join forces to take on Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. The question going in is definitely whether Darby and Cody can stay on the same page. Cage and Starks will be stiff competition. Darby and Cody have to learn to work together if they want to leave tonight's main event with a win.
Serena Deeb defends the NWA Women's Championship against Thunder Rosa
Serena Deeb beat Thunder Rosa to win the NWA Women's Championship a few weeks ago. Deeb will face Thunder Rosa in the rematch tonight on Dynamite. Serena Deeb has been very impressive since winning the NWA Women's Championship and will be looking to continue her momentum tonight.
PAC returns to action in AEW
PAC returned to AEW last week on Dynamite. The British star will be in action tonight in his first AEW match in eight months as he takes on The Blade. One thing is for sure, PAC will not be in a good mood. However, The Blade is no pushover and this should be a hard-fought match for both men.
Team Top Flight face The Young Bucks
Team Top Flight have made quite an impact on AEW Dark already. Brothers Darius Martin and Duante Martin will be in the biggest match of their career tonight on Dynamite when they face the AEW Tag-Team Champions - The Young Bucks.
Miro hinted on a recent live stream that the brothers have signed a deal with AEW and touted them as one of the tag teams to look out for in the future. Tonight's match will be the duos Dynamite debut and they will be looking to continue impressing higher-ups in AEW.Published 18 Nov 2020, 22:40 IST