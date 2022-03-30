AEW Dynamite Preview: Owen Hart Foundation Tournament begins, Tony Khan signs new female star, FTR set to face second-generation tag team (March 30, 2022)

AEW Dynamite makes its way to South Carolina as this week's explosive episode comes to fans from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. With AEW Battle of the Belts II only two weeks away, could the promotion be building up to a new champion?

As Tony Khan builds the momentum to the next pay-per-view, the much anticipated Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament is set to begin. While the men's half of the tournament hasn't been announced as of yet, the women's tournament is kicking off with a new AEW signee to boot.

At the time of writing, only two other matches have been announced alongside the first round of the tournament. The AEW Dynamite Preview will dive into both matches and break down the possible outcomes.

Who could be the new signee that's debuting on AEW Dynamite?

The Bunny will be facing the latest AEW signee.

The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament might be officially taking off tonight on AEW Dynamite, but the biggest draw is the secret new signee.

AEW has scooped up quite a few notable names this year, with Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland, and even Jeff Hardy now numbering among their ranks. But with the new signee being a female, there are a few notable stars that could be joining.

Former WWE stars Athena (FKA Ember Moon) and Toni Storm seem to be the top two picks for most fans online. Athena has been wrestling in the indies and even challenged Thunder Rosa at Warrior Wrestling Women's Championship. Toni Storm's Non-Compete Clause has reportedly recently expired, so the star could be an addition as well.

Both stars are viable options and could be excellent additions to the Women's Roster. Fans will have to watch Dynamite and find out, as there have been no leaks or credible rumors thus far.

Tag Team Action: FTR faces The Gunn Club

During last week's AEW Dynamite, The Gunn Club's Austin and Colten Gunn made fun of Dax Harwood after his defeat. This led to the star being furious and challenging the two younger wrestlers to a match.

Recently, the Gunn Club have grown significantly in terms of popularity. The duo were mainly regulated to the Dark shows but have now made more appearances on AEW Dynamite.

Regardless of the second-generation's newfound fame, the team of FTR are still far more experienced. Dax and Cash are one of the best tag teams in AEW as well as former Tag Team Champions. For the Gunn Club to pick up a victory tonight, they'd have to dig deep.

FTR will likely walk away victorious, while making Billy Gunn's sons look impressive.

Darby Allin and Andrade "El Idolo" continue their heated feud

Andrade has pursued Darby Allin for quite some time now. The AFO leader has been trying to get Allin to join them for months, and after the star rejected him, things turned violent.

The feud has finally heightened to a one-on-one bout between the two wrestlers. Allin's extreme risk-taking style might not work well against the incredible ring awareness of Andrade. Yet, as Darby has shown in the past, one hit with the Coffin Drop is enough to put out even larger opponents.

Andrade will have to push himself to his limit if he aims to bury AEW's Daredevil. Both wrestlers are off the rankings and a win tonight could be exactly what they need to jump back into the fray.

This will be a tight match, and fans will definitely have to catch AEW Dynamite to see who ends up walking away with the win.

