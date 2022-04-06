AEW Dynamite Preview: Samoa Joe set to make his in-ring debut, former WWE Champion faces Adam Cole, The Hardys set for stipulation match (06 April 2022)

AEW Dynamite is set to build up on not only last week's shows but also the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view. The show will emanate live from the Agganis Arena in Boston as the promotion continues its touring schedule.

Samoa Joe shocked fans when the star came out during the closing moments of Supercard of Honor. The Samoan Submission Machine marched out to scare off the newly turned heel, Jay Lethal.

Adam Cole will take on one of his most impressive opponents yet, as the star is set to battle against a former WWE Champion. The Hardys, meanwhile, face another team intent on ending their careers, but the brothers are taking it to them in a special stipulations match. This, and more, will be broken down in this week's AEW Dynamite Preview.

The Hardys take on The Butcher and The Blade in a Tables Tag Match

The Hardys continue to face off against Matt's former stablemates.

Matt and Jeff Hardy are known for their explosive, extreme style of wrestling that often involves diving through tables. The brothers were also one of the teams involved in the first ever TLC match in wrestling history.

Tonight, the two will show The Butcher and The Blade why they're known for their extreme style. However, the nature of a tables match means that one wrestler being put through a table equals a victory. Due to this, Butcher and Blade could easily pull off a massive upset.

Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament: Samoa Joe debuts against Max Caster

The prestigious tournament is being held in honor of Owen Hart and tonight fans will see the first qualifier for the men's division. After his impressive debut at ROH's pay-per-view, Samoa Joe is heading to AEW Dynamite where he'll compete in the Owen Hart Tournament.

Over the past two years, Joe was released from WWE on two different occasions, putting his wrestling future in doubt. However, Max Caster is stepping up to put an end to Joe's run before it even begins.

Fans will likely be on the edge of their seats to hear what Caster will say in his obligatory pre-match diss. But soon after, Joe will likely dominate and pick up his first win in AEW Dynamite.

Adam Cole will take on Christian Cage for the first time ever on AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole has been causing chaos in AEW recently, as the star and his friends reDRagon recently stole the Tag and World Championships. The trio were quickly dispatched and now seem to have caught the attention of Christian Cage.

Cage aims to teach Cole a lesson as the veteran wrestler takes on the star responsible for terrorizing his "guys." This will be an important opportunity for Cole to earn some stripes by taking on a future Hall of Famer.

While Cage does have the ability to beat Cole, it's unlikely that he won't put over the younger star. Adam Cole has far more to gain by beating Christian, and as such, a defeat would just make him look terrible.

AAA Tag Championship Match: FTR vs The Young Bucks II

The rematch has been a match waiting to happen for quite some time.

FTR picked up an impressive win over The Briscoes during ROH Supercard of Honor, a match some fans are calling the best of the year. The losers had little time to take in the crowd's cheers before the Young Bucks came in to attack them.

The North Carolina tag team quickly ran in to chase off the brothers, and the two teams agreed to settle things at AEW Dynamite. FTR last faced the brothers in a losing effort back in 2020.

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, FTR have far more at stake than simply a win/loss record. Will the duo be able to overcome the Bucks? This match will likely determine the best tag team in AEW, so fans won't want to miss this at all!

