AEW Dynamite Preview: Tony Khan's huge announcement; former WWE Superstar contests Coffin match; CM Punk in yet another first-time-ever bout (20 April 2022)

AEW Dynamite makes its way to fans from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After a stacked series of title defenses, how will AEW top the standard set last week?

Tony Khan is set to make another announcement, as fan speculation is driven wild yet again. CM Punk has been making consistent appearances each week as he takes on another foe he's never faced before.

All this and so much more as we dive into this week's AEW Dynamite Preview.

Tony Khan is scheduled to make a huge announcement

AEW President Tony Khan has yet another huge announcement for fans. So far, Khan has taken these special moments to shock the wrestling world and announce new signings.

What could be slated for this week? Fans will have to catch AEW Dynamite as there are currently no credible rumors suggesting what the outcome could be.

Owen Hart Cup Tournament - Male Qualifier: Jungle Boy vs. Kyle O'Reilly

Jungle Boy and O'Reilly likely still have some bad blood between each other

Jungle Boy and Kyle O'Reilly have had quite a few run-ins against each other over the past few weeks. So far, they have all been tag-team clashes, but the two stars will finally get to square off in singles competition.

Jungle Boy is considered one of AEW's "Four Pillars," and any match with the star is regarded as a big deal. However, O'Reilly is an accomplished fighter and held his own in NXT long after Bobby Fish and Adam Cole departed the brand.

Regardless, the match could go either way, and both stars will push their opponents to his limit.

Owen Hart Cup Tournament - Female Qualifier: Dr. Britt Baker vs. Danielle Kamela

The Doctor is in! Baker returns to her hometown after weeks of absence

Dr. Britt Baker has resurfaced, and the star will also be returning to her home city of Pittsburgh. Baker has been off television since her defeat at the hands of Thunder Rosa. Could the Doctor find some measure of retribution on AEW Dynamite?

Danielle Kamela (FKA Vanessa Borne in WWE) will be making her Dynamite debut. The star has made only a couple of AEW Dark appearances, but could her debut result in a victory over the former World Women's Champion?

Baker will likely pick up the win, especially with her hometown advantage.

Hook makes his long-awaited AEW Dynamite debut

AEW's prodigy finally makes his debut on Dynamite this Wednesday. Currently, no matches have been announced for the young star. With Hook still undefeated, he'll likely have a legitimate opponent tonight. Team Taz has also not appeared alongside the star, so there could be a welcome of some kind.

Regardless of whether the second-generation wrestler competes or not, fans will be excited to see him step up to a more established opponent on Dynamite.

Wardlow takes on The Butcher in an attempt to free himself from MJF's contract

The War Dog has gone on a rampage to force MJF's hand

Wardlow has been struggling to get out of MJF's contract for weeks. After Mr. Mayhem betrayed Friedman during his Dog Collar Match against CM Punk, the star was restrained by MJF.

Tonight's match on AEW Dynamite is meant to be a way for him to gain his freedom. However, knowing MJF, there will likely be some kind of catch. The only way this feud will end is for Wardlow to get his hands on Friedman himself.

Dustin Rhodes steps up to The Best in the World: CM Punk

The Natural aims to prove himself to fans and possibly himself

The Natural Dustin Rhodes has had a stellar career so far. Dustin is best known for his Goldust gimmick and has stepped into the ring with many legends. CM Punk is similarly no pushover, as the star has a career lauded by many fans and wrestlers alike.

Rhodes is realistically wrapping up his career as he is now a coach at the Nightmare Factory. However, the Texas-born star made it clear that he still intends to prove himself, and against none other than CM Punk on AEW Dynamite.

Punk will likely pick up the win as he slowly builds closer toward the AEW World Championship. However, both men will probably put on a brutal match. Fans won't want to miss this bout.

Coffin Match: Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo finally settle the score

Allin aims to bury the heated feud between himself and Andrade once and for all

The heated feud between Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo finally comes to a conclusion on AEW Dynamite.

The two have had a lengthy back-and-forth since Andrade first set his sights on Darby. Initially, El Idolo wanted to sign the young star with his faction. However, as Darby soon learned, Andrade doesn't take well to rejection.

Both men are likely to pull out all their devastating moves. Due to the nature of Coffin Matches, only one man will be leaving on his feet. The contest could go either way, but Andrade would arguably look stronger in a victory.

