The go-home episode of AEW Dynamite will see AEW Champion Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston face off in the ring ahead of their 'I Quit' match at Full Gear. We also have PAC making his AEW return as well as former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose in singles action.

Cody will also wrestle tonight as he teams up with Gunn Club to face members of The Dark Order. MJF and Wardlow will be in tag team action against Sammy Guevara and Ortiz, days ahead of MJF's match against Chris Jericho at Full Gear.

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston meet in the ring ahead of AEW Full Gear

Before they square up in an I Quit Match for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear - Tonight, @JonMoxley & @MadKing1981 will meet face to face.

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/pmXjlfh9WA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2020

Just days ahead of their AEW World Championship match at Full Gear, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will face off in the ring on the go-home episode of Dynamite. Kingston has had the numbers on his side and it will be interesting to see if Kingston's mates follow him down to the ring for this one.

Moxley has been on the wrong end of a beatdown at the hands of Eddie Kingston and his crew and will definitely be keeping his eyes open tonight.

Ortiz and Sammy Guevara face MJF and Wardlow

Me and my homeboi finna rep the Burroughs and the Burbs on the way to ⁦@AEW⁩ ...na wat I’m saying fam? #Innercircle pic.twitter.com/Y1UM8qmaUA — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 3, 2020

Ortiz and Sammy Guevara made it clear last week that they don't want to see MJF join the Inner Circle. MJF will get to join the faction if he beats Chris Jericho at Full Gear this weekend.

Ortiz issued the challenge to MJF after the Full Gear match had been made, vowing to make sure that he didn't make it to the PPV.

Advertisement

Cody teams up with Gunn Club to take on Dark Order

Two more days till this go’s down. pic.twitter.com/XnKODmany0 — Kip Sopp (@RealBillyGunn) November 3, 2020

TNT Champion Cody will team up with the father and son duo of Austin and Billy Gunn as the trio face Dark Order's John Silver, 10 and Colt Cabana. Gunn Club have been impressing on AEW Dark all year long and will be relishing this opportunity on tonight's episode of Dynamite.

Nyla Rose will be in action

Former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose will be in action tonight. Rose is set to challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's Championship at Full Gear. As she gets ready for her title shot this weekend, Nyla Rose will get a chance to warm up tonight in a singles match against Red Velvet.

Advertisement

PAC returns to AEW

After months of silence in isolation, we’ll hear from @bastardPac this Wednesday, November 4th on #AEWDynamite!



Watch Dynamite every Wednesday at 8/7c on @tntdrama and for our international fans https://t.co/F00KW2whih by @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/3T9SNXSfF9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 30, 2020

PAC will make his return to AEW tonight on Dynamite. The British star hasn't been seen on AEW television due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is finally back in the States. It will be interesting to see what he has to say on his return.

Miro faces Trent

.@ShutUpExcalibur attempted to sit down with @ToBeMiro and @trentylocks for a discussion ahead of their one-on-one match TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite, and it didn't take long for things to break down.



Watch Trent v Miro TONIGHT on Dynamite at 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/r57qaCXuQ3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2020

Miro and Kip Sabian have been feuding with Best Friends since Trent inadvertently destroyed an arcade machine. We saw Miro and Sabian assault Best Friends backstage on Dynamite. Things have clearly escalated here and Miro will go one on one against Trent on AEW Dynamite to see if the duo can settle their differences inside the ring.