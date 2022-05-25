AEW Dynamite Preview: Wardlow enacts his revenge in a Steel Cage, Toni Storm takes on a former World Champion, two former WWE Superstars collide (25 May 2022) 

AEW Dynamite is celebrating its three-year anniversary tonight, and the show will emanate from Las Vegas, Nevada.

The city of Vegas has a long history with All Elite Wrestling, with Double or Nothing taking place in the city itself. As the preshow to the pay-per-view, many interesting bouts are slated for tonight's card.

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semi-Final: Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

There's a lot of bad blood between Storm and Baker.

Britt Baker and Toni Storm will finally get their hands on each other on AEW Dynamite. The two stars have shared a measure of animosity ever since Storm debuted with the promotion.

The winner will go on to face either Ruby Soho or Kris Statlander in the finals of the tournament. Fans won't want to miss this bout as it could go either way.

ROH World Tag Team Championship match: FTR (C) vs. Roppongi Vice

After a challenge during last week's AEW Dynamite, FTR the Living Legends will take on Roppongi Vice for the ROH World Tag Team Championships.

While FTR suffering a loss tonight would undoubtedly be an upset, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero are not to be trifled with.

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semi-Final: Samoa Joe vs. Kyle O'Reilly

Who will come on top between the two technical athletes?

It's been seven years since Samoa Joe and Kyle O'Reilly stepped into the same ring. The two last faced off at ROH Conquest Tour back in 2015.

Joe walked away as the victor during their last clash, but seven years is a long time, and O'Reilly has significantly improved since then. The winner of this bout will go on to face Adam Cole at Double or Nothing.

Triple Threat: Jungle Boy vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks

The three stars come clashing in a warm-up match tonight!

During last week's AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage and the Jurassic Express made their intentions clear. While Sunday will see the three teams battle in a three-way-tag match, the three smaller men of their respective teams will share blows.

The bout can go to either of the three men, as all have proved how capable they are. Triple Threats are rare in AEW, so fans will want to stay glued to their screens.

Thunder Rosa will address the AEW crowd

Thunder Rosa has not had an easy World Championship reign so far, as after besting Nyla Rose, Serena Deeb has stepped up to challenge her. Deeb has shown that she's a ruthless competitor, so La Mera Mera will have to be vigilant tonight.

CM Punk and Hangman Page come Face-To-Face during tonight's AEW Dynamite

Who will walk away from Double or Nothing with the gold?

The two men have shared visible animosity over the past few weeks on AEW Dynamite. Tensions between the two athletes will likely boil over tonight, as they voice their issues with each other. Tonight could very well be a preview to Sunday's conclusion.

Steel Cage Match/w MJF as Special Guest Referee: Shawn Spears vs. Wardlow

Will the Giant Slayer be able to slay this behemoth?

In a face-off fans have been clamoring to see for months, Wardlow will finally get his hands on Shawn Spears.

Wardlow is unlikely to lose, and fans who have been itching to see him take on Spears will finally get their wish. But with MJF as Special Guest Referee, the outcome might not be as solid as fans hope.

