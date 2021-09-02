AEW Dynamite Results: CM Punk attacked, WWE Hall of Famer turns heel, Steel Cage chaos ends show

The go-home episode of AEW Dynamite ahead of All Out didn't disappoint. We got a stacked show, including an appearance from CM Punk, who was attacked by three AEW stars before hitting the GTS on television for the first time in seven years.

We also had a WWE Hall of Famer turning heel and taking out Paul Wight. The main event saw The Young Bucks teaming up with Gallows and Anderson to take on the Lucha Bros and Jurassic Express.

Read on for the full AEW Dynamite Results.

Santana and Ortiz vs. FTR kicked off AEW Dynamite

Dax Harwood and Santana started things off trading chops. Both members of FTR were soon out on the floor as Santana and Ortiz dived at them. Santana then caught both members of FTR with a cannonball.

Back in the ring, Wheeler tagged in as the legal man and was all over Ortiz. Cash Wheeler clutched his arm as he tossed Ortiz shoulder-first into the corner. Harwood tagged, and he inflicted more punishment by stomping on Ortiz's arm. He continued to work on it as Wheeler ripped one of the turnbuckle covers off.

Ortiz hit back with a boot, forcing Harwood to tag out. The Inner Circle member took Wheeler down with a clothesline and tagged Santana in.

Santana was all over Harwood and Wheeler, hitting both men with clotheslines. He then paid tribute to the late Eddie Guerrero, hitting Harwood with the three amigos followed by a Frog Splash for a nearfall.

Harwood rolled Ortiz up, but it wasn't enough to put him away. Dax then hit him with a brainbuster, but it was still just a nearfall.

Santana and Ortiz had the advantage after this, hitting Wheeler with a double suplex. Ortiz was tagged in as the legal man as Santana headed to the top rope. Harwood pushed The Inner Circle member off the top as Wheeler hit Ortiz with a Gory Special.

Harwood hit Ortiz with a superplex before FTR got the Big Rig. It looked over but Santana managed to break up the count.

Santana and Ortiz then hit back with a Lungblower/Thrust kick combo followed by a double suplex, which was enough to put Cash Wheeler away.

Result: Santana and Ortiz def. FTR

Grade: B-

Daniel Garcia sends a warning to Darby Allin ahead of AEW Rampage

Daniel Garcia was backstage with 2.0. They had a warning for Darby Allin ahead of his match against CM Punk at All Out. Garcia warned Allin that he wouldn't make it to All Out after he was done with the former AEW TNT Champion on Rampage.

