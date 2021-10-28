AEW Dynamite Results: Top star breaks character, Jon Moxley unmasks wrestler, Major title match

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite was headlined by members of The Dark Order facing The Elite in multi-man tag-team action. We also had a blockbuster match between Serena Deeb and Hikaru Shida. We also saw the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament continue as Jon Moxley faced "10" of The Dark Order.

Also on the show, Sammy Guevara put the TNT Championship on the line against Ethan Page. If Guevara lost the match, he would be forced to leave The Inner Circle for good.

CM Punk was also in action tonight as he kicked off AEW Dynamite in a singles match against former WWE Superstar Bobby Fish.

Read on for full AEW Dynamite results:

CM Punk vs. Bobby Fish kicked off AEW Dynamite

CM Punk hit an elbow drop early, and Bobby Fish fought back with a chin lock. Punk retaliated with a scoop slam, followed by a second. The crowd chanted for a third, and Punk obliged. Fish then fought back with some offense of his own.

Bobby Fish was all over CM Punk as the match spilled out to ringside. Fish hit Punk with kicks on the floor before the match headed back into the ring. Both men were on the top turnbuckle, and Punk pushed Fish off.

The Straight Edge Superstar then hit a Flying Elbow Drop. Punk and Fish then started trading strikes in the middle of the ring. Bobby stopped Punk's momentum with another low kick.

Fish was working on CM Punk's knee. Punk then went to hit the GTS, but the former NXT star blocked it and hit a Dragon Screw. Punk then hit the GTS again, this time connecting with it, and pinned Fish to pick up the win.

Result: CM Punk def. Bobby Fish

Grade: B

