AEW Dynamite Results: Negative reaction to CM Punk, Major debut announced, Malakai Black goes takes out female AEW star, Big return

This week's AEW Dynamite was from MJF’shometown of Long Island, NY. The show's main event featured Bryan Danielson facing John Silver of The Dark Order.

Also on the show was the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale. The card also featured The Young Bucks, Jurassic Express, Riho, and more.

CM Punk called out MJF to kick off AEW Dynamite

CM Punk was surprised at the reception from the fans in attendance at Long Island, who were firmly behind their hometown hero, MJF. Punk was surprised that the fans were such big fans of The Salt Of The Earth and repeatedly pointed this out.

Punk said that he wanted to end things between himself and MJF, pointing out how the Pinnacle Leader had verbally attacked his dog last week.

Punk laid down the challenge to MJF, volunteering to wrestle him tonight itself, before adding that no one in Long Island had the guts to accept.

Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale on AEW Dynamite

Before the match began on AEW Dynamite, we got a special video package to celebrate the hometown hero, MJF.

Jay Lethal almost eliminated The Salt Of The Earth early but Wardlow saved him by pulling Lethal away. The first person eliminated was Lee Moriarty who was tossed over the top rope with a Gorilla Press by Wardlow.

Lee Moriarty eliminated

Matt Hardy hit Jay Lethal with the brass knuckles and eliminated him on AEW Dynamite.

Jay Lethal eliminated

Dante Martin took advantage of the situation and eliminated Matt Hardy from behind.

Matt Hardy eliminated

Lio Rush confronted Dante Martin but Wardlow took them down. He and Powerhouse Hobbs showed off their strength with shoulder charges to each other. Wardlow got Hobbs over the top rope when Lio Rush eliminated Powerhouse with a running boot.

Powerhouse Hobbs eliminated

Ricky Starks came close to being eliminated by Lio Rush a couple of times but just held on. Dante Martin dropkicked Wardlow and Lee Johnson and Lio Rush went to eliminate him. MJF eliminated all three men on AEW Dynamite.

Lio Rush, Lee Johnson and Wardlow eliminated

Frankie Kazarian charged at MJF, who low bridged the top rope, sending Kazarian crashing out of the ring.

Frankie Kazarian eliminated

This left MJF, Dante Martin, and Ricky Starks as the last three men standing. Dante Martin surprisingly turned on Ricky Starks and eliminated him before tearing off his FTW armband on AEW Dynamite.

Ricky Starks eliminated

Result: Dante Martin and MJF will face each other next week in the final

Grade: B+

Ricky Starks attacked Dante Martin from behind after the match. MJF ran back into the ring and it initially looked like he was going to save the babyface. However, MJF joined Ricky Starks in the attack. CM Punk then ran down to the ring to chase the heels away.

One point to note. With Dante Martin eliminating Ricky Starks on AEW Dynamite, it looks like his time in Team Taz is over.

