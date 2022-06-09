AEW Dynamite Results: Former WWE star to challenge for the interim world championship at Forbidden Door, Big title match, Will Ospreay debuts

A huge episode of Dynamite as a new interim AEW World Championship contender has been crowned. Read on to find out who won the Casino Battle Royale to face Jon Moxley in the main event title match.

Also on the show, the AEW Women's Championship was on the line with Thunder Rosa defending against Marina Shafir.

Casino Battle Royale on AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston, Tony Nese, Lance Archer, and Daniel Garcia

Eddie Kingston immediately went after Daniel Garcia. Nese got into Lance Archer's face.

Ricky Starks, Jake Hager, Fenix, Swerve Strickland, and Keith Lee

Daniel Garcia and Jake Hager proved to be a formidable combo as they went after Kingston. Swerve and Keith Lee worked over Tony Nese. Nese went after Swerve, but Lee eliminated Nese.

Keith Lee and Lance Archer went after each other. Archer almost eliminated Lee, but the big man held onto the ropes. Lee then eliminated Archer.

John Silver, Takeshita, Max Caster, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn

Max Caster and Gunn Club went after John Silver, but The Dark Order member hit back and almost eliminated Austin Gunn.

Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish, Dante Martin, and Wheeler Yuta

Darby Allin went after O'Reilly and Fish right away. The ring was packed at this point. Keith Lee went after Gunn Club as Fenix eliminated Max Caster. Lee with a double chop to Austin and Colten Gunn before a double elimination. Swerve then eliminated his own tag-team partner. Keith Lee eliminated.

Andrade El Idolo returns as The Joker

Andrade jumped Darby Allin from behind. Fish and O'Reilly also went after Andrade. Eddie Kingston and Jake Hager were both eliminated in quick succession. Takeshita hit Ricky Starks with a perfect Blue Thunder Bomb.

Hobbs and Takeshita exchanged right hands. Hobbs and Starks double-teamed Takeshita and eliminated him. Dante Martin charged at Ricky Starks, who ducked, leading for Dante Martin to be eliminated. Starks then went after Fenix. He eliminated Starks with a springboard dropkick.

Darby Allin and Swerve Strickland worked together, going after Andrade. Darby Allin, Swerve, and Bobby Fish were eliminated in quick succession after this. Hobbs went after Fenix but was eliminated himself by Wheeler Yuta.

Andrade, Kyle O'Reilly, Wheeler Yuta, and Fenix remained.

Yuta with a brilliant top rope dropkick to Andrade followed by a German suplex to O'Reilly. The latter hit back with a lariat. Andrade went to toss Fenix out but ate a boot. Andrade replied with a low blow and tossed Fenix out. Yuta then eliminated Andrade, but O'Reilly eliminated Yuta to pick up the win on AEW Dynamite.

Result: Kyle O'Reilly wins

MATCH RATING: A

We got a short vignette announcing the new AEW All Atlantic Championship.

Buddy Matthews vs. PAC on AEW Dynamite (All Atlantic Championship qualifier)

The feud between the House of Black and Death Triangle continued as Buddy Matthews took on PAC. Both men threw everything at each other as the match continued, but it was mostly back and forth for the most part. Matthews came close to picking up the win at one point, but PAC was at the top of his game tonight.

The finishing sequence saw Matthews going for a superkick in the corner. PAC hit back with a Poisonrana followed by the Black Arrow for the win on AEW Dynamite.

Result: PAC def. Buddy Matthews

MATCH RATING: B

Will Ospreay makes his AEW debut, confronts FTR and Trent

Trent was out next. He said it was National Best Friends Day, but his friends weren't there with him. He then added that Roppongi Vice deserved one more shot at the ROH Tag Team titles.

FTR came down to the ring and said that since Trent's partner was not there, they wouldn't be able to give them a rematch. United Empire's music hit, and Will Ospreay walked out.

Ospreay's boys, Aussie Open and Henare, jumped Trent and FTR and wiped them out. Ospreay then hit Trent with the Hidden Blade.

David Finlay vs. Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite

Former AEW World Champion Hangman Page was in action next against NJPW star David Finlay, the son of WWE and pro wrestling legend Fit Finlay. Page hit a massive dive out to ringside early on, sending Finlay smashing into the barricade. Back in the ring, Finlay hit back with a brutal chop block to the back of the leg, followed by a spinning elbow strike from the middle rope.

Page sent Finlay crashing out of the ring and went for a baseball slide. The latter had him trapped in the ring skirt. Finlay started working over the leg of the former champion and then locked in the STF.

Page took back control of the match, hitting a knee drop followed by a powerbomb. He was in position and finished David Finlay off with the Buckshot Lariat to pick up another big win on the road to Forbidden Door.

Result: Hangman Page def. David Finlay

MATCH RATING: B-

Hangman Page took the mic after the match and said that he wanted a shot at Kazuchika Okada and the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door. Adam Cole, who was on commentary, took the mic and said that Page didn't deserve the shot and he wanted it himself.

Wardlow makes a big announcement on AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



Tune in NOW to Newly freed @realWardlow looks to the future by tearing up the past but @MarkSterlingEsq just can't seem to let bygones be bygones...Tune in NOW to #AEW Dynamite LIVE on TBS! Newly freed @realWardlow looks to the future by tearing up the past but @MarkSterlingEsq just can't seem to let bygones be bygones...Tune in NOW to #AEW Dynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/7y5OGg6UGd

Wardlow was out next on AEW Dynamite. He first explained that he wasn't in the battle royale earlier in the night because he wanted to win the title from the true champion, CM Punk, when that time came.

For now, Mr. Mayhem said he was setting his sights on the AEW TNT Title, a title which he had almost had won a few months ago until MJF cost him the title.

Scorpio Sky came out to seemingly accept the challenge, but Dan Lambert and Ethan Page stopped him in their tracks.

Mark Sterling appeared on the screen after this, saying that Wardlow could either face him in court next week or he could face 20 security in an elimination match.

Ladder match announced for AEW tag team titles

The Young Bucks, The Hardys, and Jurassic Express were backstage.

Both the Bucks and the Hardys wanted a title short, and Christian granted it to them, next week, in a ladder match. Jungle Boy looked very surprised at what The Captain Charisma proposed.

Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Marina Shafir (AEW Women's Championship match)

Thunder Rosa went into this match as the overwhelming favorite, but Marina Shafir gave a good account of herself early on. Shafir laid into the champion with brutal kicks followed by forearm strikes to the small of the back.

The Problem locked in a straightjacket hold before sending Rosa crashing down to the mat and booting her disrespectfully. Thunder Rosa hit back with a series of running dropkicks followed by a Northern Lights suplex, but it barely got a two-count. Rosa ended up with the win from a rollup on AEW Dynamite.

Result: Thunder Rosa def. Marina Shafir

MATCH RATING: C+

Marina Shafir attacked Thunder Rosa after the match, but Toni Storm came out to make the save. As Storm went to pass the title belt back to Rosa, we saw some visible tension between them.

Kyle O'Reilly vs. Jon Moxley (Interim AEW World Championship contender's match)

Fans were firmly behind Jon Moxley as the match began on AEW Dynamite. Both men went toe-to-toe early, trying to get the better of the other. Kyle O'Reilly was forced to retreat out of the ring briefly.

Both men were soon back in it, and trading strikes. Moxley got his leg caught up in the middle and bottom rope, and O'Reilly hit a knee drop from the top rope.

The action spilled out to ringside as Moxley repeatedly chopped O'Reilly before raining down right hands. O'Reilly reversed an Irish Whip, sending Moxley crashing into the barricade and followed it with a running dropkick and locked in a chokehold. O'Reilly was forced to grab the rope with his teeth to break the hold. Moxley then booted the rope. Brutal.

Moxley then laid into O'Reilly with kicks and punches, followed by a cutter. O'Reilly locked in a triangle choke followed by a kneebar. Moxley broke free and hit a piledriver, but it wasn't enough to put O'Reilly away. Both men traded palm strikes, and KOR then hit a Saito suplex. Moxley hit one of his own in reply.

Back in the ring, Jon Moxley laid into Kyle O'Reilly with headbutts before both men booted each other down to the mat. Moxley locked in a submission hold and finally finished off O'Reilly with the Paradigm Shift to win the match.

Result: Jon Moxley def. Kyle O'Reilly

MATCH RATING: A

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far