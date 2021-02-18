AEW Dynamite Results: Brian Cage attacks Sting, Jon Moxley set for AEW Revolution match with a unique stipulation

After last week's incredible Falls Count Anywhere main event match, AEW Dynamite returned with yet another fun show. The Young Bucks defended their AEW Tag Team Championships against Santana and Ortiz. In the main event of the night, Jon Moxley teamed up with Rey Fenix and Lance Archer against Eddie Kingston, and Butcher & Blade. Former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR was also in action against Matt Sydal and his brother Mike Sydal.

The Women's Eliminator Tournament continued this week as well, with former AEW Women's Champion Riho facing off against NWA Women's Champion Serena Deeb.

Hangman Page and Matt Hardy collide against TH2 on AEW Dynamite

TH2 quickly got into action and attacked Hardy and Page. After a few moments of dominance, Hardy and Page regained control and unleashed some beautiful tag offense. Angelico got inside the ring thanks to a blind tag, and TH2 finally regained a semblance of control in this bout.

Hardy finally found his way into the match by delivering a Side Effect to Jack Evans and then tagging in Page. Just when Page was going for the Buckshot Lariat, Hardy tagged himself in, much the disappointment of the former.

TH2 was seemingly on the path to win the match, but Page came to rescue, delivered a double Lariat and ensured Hardy gets the pinfall after delivering the Twist of Fate.

AEW Dynamite Result: Hangman Page and Matt Hardy

Grade: B+

Advertisement

Post-match, Hardy said Page looks like a million bucks and said that he's very proud of him. Hangman Page requested someone to get the contract he had signed last week on AEW Dynamite. A mascot got the contract, and Hardy was visibly shocked when he read out that the contract said at AEW Revolution the two would collide in a one-on-one match.

As it turned out, the mascot was the Private Party's Isaiah Kassidy who attacked Page from behind. TH2 joined in the attack, but The Dark Order came out to his rescue. Yet again, though Page thanked them for their help, it isn't clear if he's joining them.

In a backstage segment on AEW Dynamite, former AEW Champion Chris Jericho said that Sammy Guevara is dead to him because he walked out on The Inner Circle last week. However, he also berated MJF for continuously provoking him in the last few weeks. He then said the Inner Circle would have the gold back in their possession after Santana and Ortiz defeated the Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships.