AEW Dynamite Results: Cody Rhodes namedropped, multiple former WWE Superstars return, Sting teased retirement?

Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland to kick off AEW Dynamite

Moments into the bout, Darby Allin had Swerve Strickland down on the outside with a tope suicida. Swerve got back into the bout with a slam from the apron down to the floor and continuous stomps to the torso.

Strickland pulled Darby’s belt off and whipped him with it. Shortly after landing a headbutt for a close two-count. He further choked Darby with his chain and hit a step-up heel kick for another close two. Strickland sent Allin to the floor and then landed a Swerve Stomp.

Allin came back and had Strickland in the Tree of Woe, stripping him of his boot and biting his foot. After some back-and-forth action, the Embassy's Prince Nana came down the ramp to break up a pinfall by placing Swerve's foot on the ropes. Darby chased him up on the ramp before Brian Cage emerged.

Swerve hit a Swerve Stomp to get a close two-count before the referee ejected the Embassy after so much interference. Darby caught Swerve in the Last Supper pinning combo for the win.

Result: Darby Allin def. Swerve Strickland on AEW Dynamite via pinfall.

Grade: A

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Silas Young for the AEW TNT Championship

The champion made short work of his challenger with a spinebuster followed by the 'Town Bidness' finisher for a quick pinfall victory.

Wardlow fought with Hobbs and the rest of QTV to close out the segment.

Result: Powerhouse Hobbs def. Silas Young on AEW Dynamite via pinfall.

Grade: N/A

Buddy Matthews vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship

Orange Cassidy used speed early, but as he tried for a dive, Matthews quickly cut him off. Cassidy put the hands in his pockets before dropkicking Matthews to the floor and hitting a dive, but Matthews caught a cross body off the top back inside.

Cassidy countered into the Satellite DDT and Orange Punch, but Cassidy’s hand is injured, so he was unable to capitalize. As Cassidy took the tape off his hand, Matthews stomped on it to take over.

Both men traded superkicks on the apron, Matthews blocked a DDT and responded with a pump knee. Matthews wanted a Destroyer, but Cassidy countered into Beach Break on the apron. Both men beat the count at nine and started a forearm battle back in the ring.

Matthews went back to the bad hand but tried to mock the little kicks and opted to knee Cassidy high to the face. Cassidy fought back with a Stundog Millionaire and a flying forearm. Cassidy tried the Orange Punch; Matthews hit a pump knee, and attempted Murphy’s Law, only for Cassidy to get the Orange Punch for a near fall.

Matthews dared Cassidy to punch him, as he suckered Cassidy in with a pump knee, while Cassidy dared Matthews this time. Matthews blocked Orange Punch with a Curb Stomp for two and tried Murphy’s Law, but Cassidy got the Mouse Trap for the surprise pinfall.

Result: Orange Cassidy def. Buddy Matthews on AEW Dynamite via pinfall.

Grade: A

Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brandon Cutler & Michael Nakazawa

Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli attacked Cutler and Nakazawa as they made their entrance. They brutalized them at ringside before Claudio and Nakazawa finally met in the ring.

The bell rang and Nakazawa and Claudio exchanged strikes. Claudio floored his opponent with a lariat before using the Big Swing. He put Nakazawa into the Sharpshooter until Cutler interfered.

Cutler had a comedically underwhelming hot tag against Moxley. Mox get the better of a striking exchange and bit his opponent. He smashed Cutler with a King Kong Lariat and Paradigm Shift before applying a bulldog choke. Both Claudio and Mox began beating away mercilessly at Nakazawa and Cutler when the ref called for the stoppage.

Result: Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli def. Brandon Cutler & Michael Nakazawa on AEW Dynamite via stoppage.

Grade: B+

Ruby Soho & Toni Storm vs. Riho & Skye Blue

Blue and Storm started but didn't last long, tagging in their respective partners. Very quickly into the bout Storm and Soho were working with tandem offense. Blue and Riho fought back valiantly for a brief comeback, but it was so short-lived.

After some underhanded tactics, Toni tried for a Hip Attack, with Skye just moving out of the way. After some back-and-forth offense, Storm struck Skye Blue with the Hip Attack. She planted her with a Storm-Zero for the pinfall victory.

Grade: Ruby Soho & Toni Storm def. Riho & Skye Blue on AEW Dynamite via pinfall.

Result: B-

Chris Jericho vs. Keith Lee in AEW Dynamite's main event

Keith Lee and Chris Jericho came together for a striking exchange to kickstart the contest. Following the exchange, which Lee got the better of, he planted Jericho with a kiss on the forehead. Jericho looked completely bemused by the act.

Jericho made use of his smaller frame to zip around the larger Lee, but Keith would on occasion catch Le Champion with a shoulder-tackle or bearhug hold. Jericho reversed a powerbomb into a roll-up for a short pinfall but once again found his attempt at regaining momentum halted by a shoulder-tackle.

Keith Lee hit a moonsault, with Jericho getting the knees up but seemingly still getting the worse end of the exchange. Lee went for the pinfall and got a two-count. Jericho swept out Lee's legs and locked in the Walls of Jericho. Lee found the rope for the break.

Lee came back and tossed Jericho across the ring. Daniel Garcia tried to get involved as Lee went for his finisher. But Lee attacked both Garcia and Jericho.

Jericho went for a Codebreaker, but Keith Lee countered with a Spirit Bomb. Garcia's distraction allowed Swerve Strickland to strike Lee with a weapon as Jericho made the cover for the three-count.

Result: Chris Jericho def. Keith Lee on AEW Dynamite via pinfall.

Grade: A-

Post-match, Adam Cole came down to the ring to offer encouragement to the defeated Lee. Cole continued to tease an impending battle with Chris Jericho.

