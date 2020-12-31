AEW Dynamite Results (December 30, 2020): Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights

The night started with every member of the AEW roster and Brodie Lee's family on the entrance ramp. We had a 10 bell salute in the memory of Brodie Lee.

We saw a tribute from former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley before the first match of the night.

The passing of @ThisBrodieLee has left @JonMoxley speechless but the outpouring of love and support shows just how important he was to the wrestling community 💜 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/qyDLrrwAVT — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 31, 2020

The Young Bucks and Colt Cabana vs. Private Party and Matt Hardy kicked off AEW Dynamite

The first match on AEW Dynamite saw Colt Cabana and The Young Bucks facing Private Party and Matt Hardy. Colt Cabana and Isiah Kassidy started the match for their respective teams. Cabana quickly took control of the match. Kassidy tried to tag out. Matt Hardy refused to tag in and suggested that Marc Quen tag in instead. The Bucks and Cabana floored Private Party and then took out Matt Hardy with a Triple dropkick.

Cabana hit a nice springboard moonsault to the outside as Matt Hardy wrested control inside the ring. Matt Hardy was stopped in his tracks by a Superkick. Marc Quen suplexed Matt Jackson and tried to pin him, but he was kicked out.

Private Party then hit a boot/atomic drop combo. Isiah Kassidy followed up with a backdrop, but it wasn't enough to get a three count. The two teams continued to go back and forth, throwing everything they had at each other.

The finish saw Private Party hit the Gin and Juice, followed by a Twist of Fate from Matt Hardy. Colt Cabana and Matt Jackson broke up the pinning attempt. Hardy then had a chair in his hand, but Quen refused to use it. This was the opening The Bucks and Cabana needed. Cabana hit the Chicago Skyline, followed by an Indytaker by The Young Bucks. Colt Cabana picked up the pin for his team.

The Young Bucks and Colt Cabana def. Private Party and Matt Hardy

We saw an emotional Colt Cabana and The Young Bucks after the match. They were interrupted by The Acclaimed. Before The Acclaimed caused too much trouble, they were taken out by Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian.