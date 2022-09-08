AEW Dynamite Results: New champions crowned, Jon Moxley confronts MJF, former WWE Superstar advances in  the world championship tournament

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Dynamite results. Multiple title matches took place, while a new tournament to crown the world champion was announced.

So without further ado, let's head straight into the results:

Tony Khan addresses fans on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan opened this week's Dynamite with a mega announcement. He said he has been forced to vacate the AEW World Championship and the AEW Trios Championship, in light of recent events.

He announced that the new trios champion would be crowned later in the night in the match between Death Triangle, Orange Cassidy, and Best Friends. Khan claimed that the AEW World Championship is the "single most prized title" in the business and announced a tournament to crown a new champion at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite

Tony Khan then promised a great night of professional wrestling, and All Elite Wrestling would carry the momentum in the next few weeks.

MJF promo on AEW Dynamite

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) came out to a thunderous ovation from the crowd in attendance. He tried to get a cheap pop by praising Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Friedman stated that he said some offensive stuff the last time fans saw him. He claimed that he didn't mean it and was just kidding. MJF then continued that he loves All Elite Wrestling and started a "AEW, AEW" chant. The Salt of the Earth then claimed that he is nothing without fans.

Friedman then focused his attention towards the upcoming tournament to crown the new AEW World Champion. He said that one guy deserves to be the champion, but he is going to work smart and not hard. MJF then brought up the fact that he is the winner of the Casino Ladder match at All Out. Friedman also mentioned that Tony Khan is paying him a lot of money.

He continued by saying that he was the perfect man to lead AEW out of the current dark times. MJF then stated that is better than Moses. Jon Moxley came out to confront MJF at this point in the show.

As soon as Moxley said that MJF is "full of cr*p," the latter showed his true colors and started bashing the fans. He then brought up the fact that The Purveyor of Violence went to sleep at All Out and claimed that he would take the world championship to another company with real wrestlers like Cody Rhodes.

He then said that he gets to work for Nick Khan, and then quoted his "personal hero" The Game's best for the business line. Moxley was fed up with MJF, and made him run away from the ring.

Jon Moxley then said that he was embarrassed about losing at All Out and that he made mistakes on Sunday. However, he stated that it is his time to become a legend.

Death Triangle vs. Orange Cassidy and Best Friends on Dynamite (AEW Trios Championships match)

Orange Cassidy and PAC started the match for their respective teams. Penta tagged in and after a brief showmanship from the two stars, he got the advantage by spinning a kick on Cassidy. Penta went for a backbreaker but Cassidy countered with a hurricanrana.

PAC tagged in and dominated Cassidy. He then Danhausen on the outside, but Cassidy hit him with a suicide dive and followed it up with a crossbody drop. Cassidy then hit the Stundog Millionaire on PAC.

Towards the end of the match, Death Triangle members triple superkicks and followed it up with Canadian Destroyers. Penta took out Orange Cassidy and Trent before PAC hit the Black Arrow on Chuck Taylor to pick up the victory.

Result: Death Triangle def. Orange Cassidy and Best Friends to become the new AEW World Trios Champions on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford on AEW Dynamite

Penelope Ford started the match with a headlock, but Toni Storm hit a shoulder block on her opponent. She then hit a dropkick and followed it up with a baseball slide kick into Ford's face.

Ford got the advantage by reversing Storm into the steel steps outside the ring. She then hit a dropkick to the back and a suplex for a two-count. Towards the end of the match, Toni Storm hit a big boot and followed it up with an uppercut.

She then hit a running hip attack on Penelope Ford and followed it up with a DDT to pick up the victory.

Result: Toni Storm def. Penelope Ford on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

The Acclaimed and Swerve In Our Glory segment on AEW Dynamite

The Acclaimed came out to a loud pop, but Swerve Strickland followed them soon after. Strickland asked if anybody wanted to hear The Acclaimed's jokes and got a resounding "yes" from the crowd.

He then claimed that the only joke is about Anthony Bowens and Max Caster with the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Billy Gunn then said that it was not Strickland's house anymore, but Daddy As*ses' house.

Bowens ended the segment by saying that they will claim the tag team titles in two weeks time on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite

Wardlow (c) vs. Tony Nese on AEW Dynamite (TNT Championship match)

Wardlow hit a headbutt and followed it up with three powerbomb to pick up the victory in quick time.

Result: Wardlow def. Tony Nese on AEW Dynamite

Grade: N/A

Post-match, Wardlow wanted to powerbomb Mark Sterling, but Josh Woods saved him. He then cut a promo about reminding everyone that this is Wardlow's World.

Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite

Both men squared off in the middle of the ring to start things off. After a back-and-forth between Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page, the latter hit a springboard clothesline and knocked the former off the apron.

Danielson sent his opponent shoulder first into the corner to take advantage. After both men hit chops, Page hit a fallaway slam and followed it up with a crossbody on the outside. He hit a deathvalley driver to get a two-count. Danielson came back with a couple of dropkicks and followed it up with a hurricanrana.

Danielson hit multiple kicks on Page, but the latter hit a fallaway slam from the top rope for another two-count. The two men then exchanged chops and Page hit a sit-down powerbomb on Danielson.

Towards the end of the match, Hangman Page hit a powerbomb on Bryan Danielson and attempted a moonsault from the middle rope. However, Danielson rolled him up to get the victory.

Result: Bryan Danielson def. Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta (c) on AEW Dynamite (ROH Pure Championship match)

Both men squared off in the middle of the ring to start things off. Daniel Garcia took Wheeler Yuta down with a shoulder tackle before Yuta twisted Garcia's ankle. Yuta hit an enziguiri on Garcia and then both stars then exchanged a couple of heavy chops.

Wheeler Yuta got a two-count after hitting a clothesline. Yuta then hit three German suplexes before Garcia got three suplexes of his own. Daniel Garcia then hit a German suplex off the middle rope to take advantage.

Towards the end of the match, Garcia locked in the Dragon Tamer, but Yuta reached the bottom ropes. But Garcia locked it once again and this time Yuta was forced to tap out.

Result: Daniel Gracia def. Wheeler Yuta to become the new ROH Pure Champion on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, Bryan Danielson came out and both Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia observed the Code of Honor. Danielson then wrapped the title belt around Garcia's waist as he celebrated as the show went off the air.

